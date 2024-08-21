Job Redesign Can Help Meet Evolving Employee And Organizational Needs, According To New Guide From HR Research & Advisory Firm Mclean & Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In a new resource designed to help HR optimize individual jobs or job families, McLean & Company highlights that job design is critical to individual and organizational effectiveness. The HR Guide to Job Redesign is intended to help HR leaders determine the best solution and approach to job redesign to meet both the needs of the organization and its employees.

organizations increasingly prioritize employee retention, engagement, and experience amid uncertain economic conditions, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has released a new resource for HR leaders, the HR Guide to Job Redesign . In the guide, the firm explains that creating alignment between a job's key tasks, duties, responsibilities, and interactions is associated with improved productivity, decreased turnover, and enhanced employee wellbeing. However, when done ineffectively, job redesign presents risks to organizations' increasingly employee-focused priorities. To avoid such risks, McLean & Company advises that organizations involve employees in the redesign process to best address expanding employee needs alongside the needs of the organization.

According to the new guide from McLean & Company, job design is not one-dimensional. Impactful redesign requires deconstruction and intentional analysis of each job component to address pain points and promote efficiency while balancing the needs of the organization and employees. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

According to the firm's recently published guide, several scenarios can prompt organizations to redesign jobs, including shifts in organizational needs, decreased employee engagement, integration of new technology, imbalanced workloads, limited budgets, or changes in the workforce.

"Job design is not one-dimensional. Impactful redesign requires deconstruction and intentional analysis of each job component to address pain points and promote efficiency while balancing the needs of the organization and employees,"

says Grace Ewles , director of HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "It's important that the human element of the job is not taken for granted. Redesigning jobs without incorporating the employee voice risks significant resource investment with limited return as changes may not effectively address underlying pain points."

McLean & Company's new guide includes four easy-to-follow sections for HR leaders:

In the first section, HR leaders will review guiding principles for effective job redesign, confirm the need for job redesign using data, and invite key players to be involved in the process. Next, while remaining mindful of project constraints, they'll prioritize jobs to be redesigned based on team and individual impacts while involving employees in the process.In the second section, the resource provides leaders with insights to successfully review prioritized jobs to identify underlying pain points, strengths, and opportunities to inform job redesign and the selection of goals and metrics to track success.In the third section, HR leaders will review and select methods for job redesign based on the insights gathered in the previous section, identify impacts to adjacent jobs, and build a roadmap for implementation.In the fourth and final section, HR leaders will find guidance to help them identify areas to align with redesigned jobs, such as job descriptions and performance management. Finally, they will prepare managers and employees for change and plan to monitor impact and adjust the design as needed.

