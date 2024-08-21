Qwary Releases New Integrations With Zendesk And Snowflake

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Qwary Unlocks Transformative Insights With Two New Integrations

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surveys are an essential tool for gathering direct customer feedback, yet consolidating, storing, and processing this data in real time can be a challenge. Our new integrations with Zendesk and Snowflake facilitate automated data collection paired with analytical tools that make reporting easy. These innovative solutions can efficiently receive and consolidate feedback during the customer journey. Businesses can leverage this data to identify pain points, predict trends, and generate powerful insights that enhance their ability to make effective decisions.

What Is the New Zendesk Integration?

Our new Zendesk integration triggers automated survey delivery after ticket closure to close the customer support feedback loop. This helps your business capture timely, authentic sentiments that can help you deeply understand your customers' needs, so you can quickly act on these insights to drive success.

Benefits of Using the Zendesk Integration

The new integration provides your business with several remarkable benefits.

Strengthens Customer Relationships

When your team resolves a customer's issues and closes the corresponding tickets, our integration automatically deploys surveys that can uncover specific, fresh insights about their experiences. This helps you quickly identify areas in the customer journey that need attention. By recognizing emerging trends, you can focus your efforts on providing satisfying solutions that build customer loyalty and keep you ahead of the curve.

Offers Configurable Feedback Capture

Your customer outreach department can configure survey deliveries upon ticket closure so that customers can submit their most recent reactions while they are top of mind. Your team can also customize surveys and automate feedback analysis to simplify post-ticket data collection.

Integrates Survey Data in Real-Time

To integrate customer response data and CSAT scores from your surveys with their associated tickets in real time, you can synchronize the platforms. This provides your support team with immediate access to customer feedback, so they can follow up with customers personally and proactively resolve issues.

Tracks Customer Net Promoter Score (NPS)

To easily keep in touch with your customers, use our platform integration to help you track, quantify, and analyze their experiences. Examining your ticket history can help you discover which of your customers are at risk, prevent churn, and monitor ongoing improvements. You can also assess the impact of changes in your offerings and outreach strategies to promote and drive favorable outcomes.

Key Capabilities

Our Zendesk integration helps you streamline and accelerate customer feedback workflows by automating email survey campaigns and synchronizing feedback with ticket data.

Closed-Loop Workflow

The new self-service design architecture merges survey responses with existing ticket data so you can glean insights across touchpoints. Multi-channel feedback provides a comprehensive and instantaneous look at what your customers want most, so you can provide continuous improvements without delay.

Automated Email Survey Campaigns

Our innovative setup allows you to use separate emails to send personalized post-ticket surveys to your customers. You can customize your surveys to better meet each department, user, and customer expectations, or sort surveys by language preference or ticket type to collect specific feedback and facilitate targeted and effective responses.

Synchronized Survey and Ticket Data

Configuring automated survey triggers, seamless synchronization, and real-time ticket and scoring updates allows your team to perform in-context analysis, generate dynamic reports, and act quickly to enhance customer satisfaction. Merging customer feedback with ticket data gives you a comprehensive view of customer sentiments and behavior that you can use to forge lasting connections.

What Is the New Snowflake Integration?

Our Snowflake integration leverages the data warehousing platform's analytical processing capability to generate powerful business insights. By synchronizing data, teams can harvest the valuable information they need for strategic decision-making and growth.

Advantages of Using Qwary's Snowflake Integration

The benefits of this cross-platform integration are easy to appreciate.

Optimized Warehoused Data

Snowflake's optimized data warehousing capabilities help your team get the most out of your survey data. Enhance your platform's efficiency and performance by curating the resources you need to effectively manage and analyze your data.

Efficient Reporting and Decision Making

By generating optimized reports more efficiently, you can empower your team with quick, accurate insights that enhance your capacity to act on your business intelligence. You can also bring varied data sources together to extract relevant information and streamline strategic planning. Our reliable integration produces precise analytical outputs that enhance your decision-making processes.

Key Capabilities

Our integration transforms data storage into a dynamic repository for data consolidation, extraction, and processing.

Real-time Data Updates

Integrating surveys with dynamic data consolidation allows your team to seamlessly receive real-time data updates. This helps you bring in survey data instantly and stay ahead of the curve so your team can stay nimble as they leverage fresh insights from customer surveys to strategize, pivot, and take action.

Effective Schema Browsing

Our integration's effective schema browsing capabilities help you optimize your data flow so you can efficiently make decisions. You can streamline your business processes as you navigate through data structures and utilize your warehoused data to uncover the crucial insights you need to make informed business choices.

AI Prediction Tools Generate Business Wisdom

Snowflake's powerful business intelligence and AI prediction capabilities transform raw product insights into actionable business wisdom. Use these tools to discover new trends, consumer preferences, and strategic opportunities that empower your team to implement solutions that drive growth and success with confidence.

Potential Business Impacts

Automating survey delivery and synchronizing incoming responses with ticket data allows businesses to quickly extract relevant information for analysis. Analyzing dynamic information feeds while utilizing adaptive, AI-driven predictive toolkits can improve your team's ability to make informed decisions quickly. By enhancing your capacity to gather, aggregate, and process data, your business can become more agile as it responds to your customers' needs. By correlating customer feedback with data from its original tickets, you'll be able to make improvements and offer satisfying solutions without delay. Merging your survey data as it's received helps your business stay flexible as it works to boost customer satisfaction and retention.

Supercharge Your Surveys With Two New Cross-Platform Integrations

Qwary continuously amends its offerings to meet the evolving demands of today's customer-focused businesses. By integrating its prowess in the survey niche with the capabilities of two proven ticketing and data warehousing platforms, we can improve your ability to drive business growth. Your team will be able to automate survey distribution and gather the feedback you need to make better, more informed decisions in less time. Our new integrations keep your company at the leading edge of current trends so you can ensure its continued success.

To learn more about how Qwary's Zendesk and Snowflake integrations can take your survey processes to the next level

Contact Our Team:

(855) 557-9279

[email protected]

