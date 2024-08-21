Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire Global” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SPIR) securities between March 6, 2024 and August 14, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company's investors under the securities laws.



The Complaint in the lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) that Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

According to the Complaint, as a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Spire Global should contact the Firm prior to the October 21, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

