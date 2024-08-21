Rohit, Dravid Shine At Cricket Rating Awards

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) India's captain Rohit Sharma was awarded 'Men's International Cricketer of the Year' while former head coach Rahul Dravid was named with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at Ceat Rating Awards 2023-24 here on Wednesday.

India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli was named the 'Men's ODI Batter of the Year' while on the bowling front, Mohammed Shami was awarded the 'ODI Bowler of the Year'. Shami's outstanding performance during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young sensation who amassed 712 runs against England in the five-Test series earlier this year, was honored as the 'Men's Test Batter of the Year'. Jaiswal's rise in Test cricket has been meteoric, with his exceptional performances drawing widespread acclaim.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was named the 'Men's Test Bowler of the Year'.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was recognised for his contributions to Indian cricket with the 'Award for Excellence in Sports Administration'.

Tamil Nadu captain R Sai Kishore, who led his team to the Ranji Trophy final last season, was named the 'Domestic Cricketer of the Year'.

New Zealand's Tim Southee was honored as the 'Men's T20I Bowler of the Year', while England's Phil Salt was adjudged the 'Best Batter of the Year' in the T20 format.

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was presented with a memento for leading the country in the most matches in T20I history.

Her deputy, Smriti Mandhana, was named the 'Women's Indian Batter of the Year', while Deepti Sharma was recognized as the 'Indian Bowler of the Year'.

Shafali Verma received a memento for her remarkable achievement of scoring the fastest double century in women's Test cricket, a feat she accomplished off just 194 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test earlier this year.

Shreyas Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title earlier this year, was recognized with a memento for 'Outstanding Leadership'.