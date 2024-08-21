عربي


CBB 2024 Announces Event Dates And Location, Creating The Next Chapter In The Liquid Food Industry


8/21/2024 2:08:10 PM

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – International Brew & Beverage Processing technology and Equipment exhibition for China (CBB 2024) will be held at the Shanghai New International expo Center from October 28th to 31st, 2024. As a grand event for the entire industry chain of the liquid food industry, CBB 2024 will bring together world-renowned enterprises to showcase cutting-edge innovative achievements, high-end technologies, intelligent solutions and green production concepts, leading the industry to new heights.


The exhibition focuses on“innovation” and attracts many well-known international and domestic brands to participatein the exhibition, showing the intelligent level and efficiency of liquid food production. High end has become another highlight, and exhibitors will introduce high-end production equipment and technology to enhance product quality and market competitiveness.


Intelligence and greening are also important themes of this exhibition. Exhibitors will showcase intelligent solutions and green production technology applications to promote the transformation of the liquid food industry towards intelligence, efficiency and greening, and build a sustainable future together.


For more details or to register to visit, please visit the exhibition's official website:

Media contact

Contact: Edwin

Company Name: CBB 2024

Website:

Email: ...

