EL CAR WASH CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF ITS 43RD AND 44TH LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, Florida's largest and fastest-growing car wash operator, proudly announces the opening of its newest locations in Miami-Dade and Brevard counties. The Westchester location at 9901 Coral Way and the Rockledge location at 3720 S Fiske Boulevard are the latest additions to the company's rapidly expanding portfolio.

These openings are part of El Car Wash's strategic growth across Florida, which has recently included continued development in Southwest and Central Florida. The company's dynamic progression has earned it the title of one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Florida with the opening of these new locations. They represent our commitment to providing top-quality car wash services to more communities," said Rafael

Trenard, Area VP- Miami of Operations at El Car Wash. Mike Hill, Area VP- Central Florida added, "Our growth is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the loyalty of our customers. We look forward to continuing our expansion and bringing our exceptional services across Florida and to Michigan."

The addition of these two locations marks the company's 43rd and 44th locations in Florida, respectively. Today, El Car Wash boasts a leading brand presence throughout Florida and is preparing to expand into its second core market, Michigan. The company is slated to open over 25 locations this year, employs over 1,000 people, and anticipates operating more than 80 stores soon.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Miami, El Car Wash is Florida's top express car wash operator, and soon to be the leading operator in Michigan. El Car Wash's partnership with Warburg Pincus in 2022 has fueled its growth trajectory, with

over 80 locations open or in development. They are revolutionizing the car wash experience by offering an unmatched customer experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology, and embracing eco-friendly practices. Their affordable unlimited wash programs, extensive customer amenities, and innovative services set them apart. They pride themselves on providing a fantastic work environment for their employees and maintaining a strong commitment to community involvement. El Car Wash's neurodivergent and veteran employment programs are a few of the many reasons El Car Wash is an employer of choice. Through meaningful sports partnerships (Miami HEAT, Florida Panthers, Detroit Lions) and active community involvement (Baptist Health, AdventHealth, Zoo Miami), they are committed to making local areas shine-both on and off the road.

For additional announcements, including new store openings and special promotions, follow El Car Wash on Instagram @elcarwash or visit .

