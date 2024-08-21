Keybank Invests $450,000 In The Trade Institute Of Pittsburgh To Connect Individuals To Employment In Trade Field

MENAFN - 3BL) KeyBank announced an of $450,000 in the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh (TIP) to bolster its Advanced Masonry Pre-Apprenticeship Program (AMP). The program is designed to empower individuals facing barriers to employment and other marginalized populations to find living-wage careers or another opportunity that moves them forward in life.

AMP is a hybrid training model for skill development in the trade industries. The primary goal of the program is to identify promising talent within TIP's masonry program and provide them with specialized training alongside experienced professionals. This strategic approach expedites the transition from training to employment.

“The Advanced Masonry Pre-Apprenticeship Program provides an opportunity to fill in-demand positions across greater Pittsburgh, while building a diverse workforce that reflects the communities it serves,” said Vic Laurenza, KeyBank Western Pennsylvania Market President.“KeyBank is so proud to support this program and the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh on their mission of removing barriers to resources and training for our community members. We believe everyone – regardless of their situation – deserves a chance at a successful future and quality training is just one of the many building blocks for that success.”

"Our hybrid training program provides our students with a supportive learning environment while encouraging employers to invest in a new generation of skilled professionals,” said Donta Green, Executive Director of TIP.“Employers can establish a talent pipeline with TIP, allowing them to develop relationships with promising students who may become valuable employees."

All participants of AMP will receive wrap-around support services including: case management, trauma-informed counseling, financial literacy, career awareness skills, and other support unique to their individualized service plan. Upon completion, pre-apprentices will earn 350 credit hours toward their four-year apprenticeship program and a starting wage of $28/hour plus benefits.

Located in the Homewood community of Pittsburgh, TIP has graduated more than 700 men and women since 2013. Graduates have entered into jobs with self-sufficient wages, meeting a growing need for skilled tradespeople in the bricklaying, masonry and carpentry fields.

Since 2017, Key has made community investments totaling more than $525 million in Western Pennsylvania which supports low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods through lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and transformative philanthropy.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT THE TRADE INSTITUTE OF PITTSBURGH

The Trade Institute of Pittsburgh (TIP) is a non-profit organization providing tuition-free vocational training opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment and those who need additional support to begin their careers. Students learn core masonry and carpentry skills and leave TIP with good-paying jobs. TIP is located in the Homewood community of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2013, the Trade Institute has engaged and empowered over 800 men and women throughout Allegheny County to meet a growing need for skilled tradespeople.