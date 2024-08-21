Sappi North America Wins Communitas Awards For Sustainability And Safety Excellence

(MENAFN- 3BL) BOSTON, August 21, 2024 /3BL/ - Sappi North America Inc ., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announced its recognition with Communitas Awards for three exceptional projects: "The Power of Trees " campaign; the Cloquet Water Savings Project; and the Somerset Mill Safety Record. These awards highlight Sappi's ongoing commitment to sustainability, innovation and workplace safety.

The Power of Trees

Sappi's "The Power of Trees" campaign, recognized under the Corporate Social Responsibility category, showcases the renewable, regenerative and recyclable nature of wood fiber. This initiative educates consumers on the sustainable benefits of trees, aiming to replace single-use plastics and other fossil fuel-derived materials. The campaign has been instrumental in altering consumer perceptions about the use of trees, emphasizing that North America now has more forestland than a century ago and that wood fiber is the remarkable material of the future.

For Sappi's employees, the video effectively highlights the numerous innovative applications of wood fiber, many of which were previously unknown to them. This realization has not only instilled a sense of pride among the workforce but has also served as a valuable recruitment tool, attracting new talent by showcasing the industry's sustainable and forward-thinking practices.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts to showcase the innovative, responsible and sustainable uses of our natural resources,” said Patti Groh, Director of Communication for Sappi North America.“The Power of Trees video is essential in communicating our commitment to sustainable practices, and it has greatly motivated our employees.”

Cloquet Water Savings Project

Under the Sustainability category, the Cloquet Water Savings Project has been recognized for making significant strides in reducing the environmental impact of Sappi's Cloquet Mill. By implementing innovative treatment programs, the project has successfully reduced total suspended solids (TSS) and biological oxygen demand (BOD) in the mill's effluent. These efforts have cut costs and reduced the load sent to the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD), contributing to compliance and environmental preservation.“We are pleased that our team at the Cloquet Mill has been recognized for their commitment to clean water in their community, and we hope this project serves as an example to others producing wastewater within the industry that they can achieve similar results through capital investments, innovation and R&D to boost sustainability within their local communities,” said Patti Groh, Director of Communication for Sappi North America.

Somerset Mill Safety Record

Recognized in the Ethics in Business category, the Somerset Mill's remarkable safety record is a testament to Sappi's unwavering commitment to workplace safety. The mill achieved nearly 5 million hours without a lost time injury in 2023. This accomplishment reflects the success of Sappi's dedication to safety, including robust training programs and a culture of safety that empowers employees to take ownership of their well-being.

“'Safety starts with me' is more than a motto-it's a core value at Sappi,” said Groh.“Our safety record at Somerset Mill is a result of relentless focus and dedication from every employee and contractor. We are committed to maintaining and enhancing our safety standards to ensure a safe and secure working environment for all.”

