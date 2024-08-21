NASCAR Driver Promotes Grant Program Helping Small Business

(MENAFN- 3BL) Imagine this: a lifetime of hard work poured into a small business, a dream realized brick by brick. You've weathered economic storms, outpaced competitors, and built a loyal customer base. But what if, in an instant, a natural disaster – a hurricane, a wildfire, a flood – could sweep it all away

Approximately twenty-five percent of small businesses never recover from such catastrophes. That's not a statistic; it's a heart-wrenching reality for countless entrepreneurs. But it doesn't have to be yours.

On August 24th, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin will be roaring onto the Daytona International Speedway with a message louder than any engine: prepare for the unexpected. His car will be a high-speed billboard for a lifeline: the Readiness for Resiliency (R4R) program.

Funded by FedEx and powered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, R4R is a safety net for small businesses. It's like having a pit crew ready to jump in when disaster strikes. By completing a simple disaster preparedness checklist – available in both English and Spanish – you could be eligible for a $5,000 grant if a disaster hits your area.

Imagine that money repairing the damage, restocking shelves, or covering payroll. It's fuel for your business to keep racing forward.

Every second counts in a race, and every minute counts in a disaster. Don't let a crisis catch you off guard. Register for the R4R program today. It's not just about surviving; it's about thriving. Because in the high-stakes game of business, preparedness is the ultimate victory.

Visit the R4R website now and start building your resilience. Your business deserves a fighting chance.

