My Quest Story Pat Beall

I only wish I had started my career at Quest about 10 years earlier.

I was looking for a new job when I saw a medical courier for SmithKline Beecham Clinical Laboratories (SBCL) come into a doctor's office where I was a patient. Who knew that it would lead me to my career, which would turn into now 32 years in the medical service profession!

I started my journey with our company as a route service representative (RSR) for the first few years of my career, then was promoted to an Advanced RSR for a few more years, then to Dispatcher, Trainer, and Group Leader.

I became a supervisor during the time the Quest acquired SBCL and have been in the role for the last 25 years.

I have been a part of many integrations during my career as we continued to grow our company and experienced many positive business relationships along the way. Those relationships aren't just with our employees, but with our clients in the north Dallas-Fort Worth and northeastern Texas areas.

I have had the pleasure of working closely with many others in various departments, including Patient Services and other leaders throughout our Southwest Region and others. What stands out to me is our teamwork with other Logistics leaders. We also feel a part of the lab and we come together to celebrate success.

What I would say to anyone who is interested in becoming an RSR or joining our company would simply be this: We work in service of our patients. If that sounds like a good fit for you, you can get personal fulfillment in your career.

The responsibility is yours to take initiative to learn, grow daily and apply yourself so that you are ready to follow the career path as opportunities present themselves.

I appreciate that I get to share my experiences with others as they join our company, supporting and encouraging them to do their best for those we serve. It must come from the heart when you interact, support, and do your best to lead as an example to others. You hope that you have made a positive difference to someone along the way.

Above all, be happy in what you choose to do.