Smart Vision Appoints Omar Al Barghouthi As Its New CEO

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Smart Vision , a leading IT software company based in Abu Dhabi, has appointed Omar Al Barghouthi as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience and a strong track record in leadership, Mr. Al Barghouthi is set to steer the company towards a new era of growth and innovation.

Mr. Omar Al Barghouthi

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board, expressed his confidence in the new appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Omar Al Barghouthi to the helm of Smart Vision. His proven leadership, strategic mindset and deep understanding of the IT landscape are precisely what we need to guide the company through its next phase of transformation. We have full faith in his ability to elevate Smart Vision to new heights."

In response to his appointment, Mr. Omar Al Barghouthi said, "I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Smart Vision. With the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon, the company has a rich history and a dedicated team, and I am eager to build on these foundations to drive sustainable growth and innovation. Together, we will strive to deliver excellence and make a significant impact in the industry."

Under Mr. Al Barghouthi's leadership, Smart Vision aims to strengthen its market position and explore new opportunities in the rapidly evolving IT sector.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is a leading provider of innovative IT software solutions in the UAE, committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses to achieve their full potential.