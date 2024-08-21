Author Elizabeth Acevedo To Deliver Keynote At Howard Community College's Fourth Annual Bauder Lecture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acclaimed author of“Clap When You Land" will be joined in conversation with author celeste doaks

COLUMBIA, MD, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) announced that New York Times-bestselling author of“Clap When You Land,” Elizabeth Acevedo, will deliver the free keynote at the fourth annual Bauder Lecture on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. The 12:30 p.m. lecture will be in a hybrid format, both in-person at the Monteabaro Recital Hall of the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center and live-streamed on Vimeo. The 6 p.m. lecture will be held in person only at the Monteabaro Recital Hall. Following her keynote, Acevedo will be joined by poet, journalist, and author of "Cornrows and Cornfields," celeste doaks for an in-depth conversation.

"We are so proud to offer our students and community the experience of learning from two outstanding writers whose stories deepen our collective understanding about how ideas of family, gender, nationality, culture, and sexuality intersect and inform our experiences," said Dr. Tara Hart, professor of English, department chair of humanities and world languages, and co-chair of the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society (HoCoPoLitSo) Board of Directors.

For the fourth annual free Bauder Lecture, Acevedo will discuss "Clap When You Land," a novel-in-verse, brimming with grief and love, as she tells the story of loss, forgiveness, and the bittersweet bonds that shape our lives. "Clap When You Land” was selected as the Howard County Book Connection title in partnership with HCC, HoCoPoLitSo and the Howard County Library System.

Daughter of Dominican immigrants and Washington, D.C. resident, Acevedo holds a bachelor's degree in Performing Arts from George Washington University and a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Maryland. She has been a fellow of Cave Canem, Cantomundo, a participant in the Callaloo Writer's Workshops and a National Poetry Slam Champion. She also won the National Book Award for Young People's Literature, the Michael L. Printz Award, the Pura Belpré Award, the Carnegie medal, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award, and the Walter Award for "The Poet X." Her book, "With the Fire on High" was named a best book of the year by the New York Public Library, NPR, Publishers Weekly, and School Library Journal.

Following Acevedo's keynote, celeste doaks will moderate an in-depth "Clap When You Land" discussion. doaks' journalism work has appeared in the Huffington Post, Village Voice, Time Out New York, and Quarterly Black Book Review. Her poems have been published in the Chicago Quarterly Review, Asheville Poetry Review, Bayou Magazine, and Beltway Poetry Quarterly. Her most recent work,“American Herstory,” won Backbone Press's 2018 chapbook competition and was named Best Chapbook by the Maryland Poet Laureate. doaks holds a bachelor's in English from the University of Baltimore and Master of Fine Arts from North Carolina State University and has held teaching positions at East Carolina University, Morgan State University, Stevenson University, and the University of Delaware.

The fourth annual Bauder Lecture is made possible by a generous grant from Dr. Lillian Bauder, a community leader and Columbia resident. "It is my pleasure to help make it possible for HCC to host diverse, contemporary authors whose great stories will inspire students to co-create a more just, enlightened, and compassionate world," said Dr. Lillian Bauder.

HCC will host the 12:30 p.m. hybrid and 6 p.m. in-person-only Bauder Lecture at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center in the Monteabaro Recital Hall, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information or to view the live stream, please visit HowardCC.edu/BauderLecture .

