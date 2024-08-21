Stacknexus Secures Coveted Position On The Inc 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year With 596% 3-Year Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AI Empowered Company Recognized for Creating Innovative Solutions That Are Quick to Launch to Help Clients Realize Potential Faster.

- Suman Akula, CEO, StackNexus

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the third consecutive year, StackNexus, a leading provider of AI empowered custom software solutions, has earned its place on the annual 5000. This respected ranking of the five thousand fastest-growing private companies recognizes the top companies in the nation and provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The prestigious award is highly competitive, with judges reviewing each company's growth and achievements - and making the list for three years in a row is an enormous accomplishment.

"We love using technology to help our clients solve problems and enable their businesses to make a greater impact. AI has empowered us to rapidly create solutions and drive ROI for organizations faster than ever before,” Suman Akula, CEO, StackNexus.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly difficult hiring challenges. The 2024 Inc. 5000 ranking is based on percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. StackNexus is honored to be mentioned alongside these global giants.

Ranked No. 832 on the Inc. 5000, with 596% 3-year growth, StackNexus has global team of more than 390 employees with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and India. The company was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur and CEO, Suman Akula with a vision of creating innovative and tailored technology solutions for clients that are easy to use and quick to launch to help them realize their extraordinary potential faster than a traditional coding solution.

About StackNexus

StackNexus is a next-gen consulting firm focused on building AI-powered platforms and products for their customers. Their mission is to enable enterprises to empower business leaders to quickly drive business value. Rated as a best place to work in 2020 and 2021, StackNexus is a Salesforce technology services company which helps enterprises transform and modernize their processes by leveraging low code and no code. They also build apps and help companies design, develop and execute their digital journey.

