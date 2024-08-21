Diversify Advisor Network Continues its Growth with 8 More Advisors and Over $440M of Assets.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANDY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Diversify Advisor ("Diversify"), the advisor-founded, and advisor-led wealth management firm, continues their and recruiting streak by welcoming Perspective Services ("Perspective"), a Phoenix-based fee-only firm with

$290 million

in assets under management.

Perspective was founded in 2003 by veteran Mike McCann. McCann boasts a team of seven seasoned advisors, most of whom have been with Perspective for over 15 years. They will join Diversify Wealth Management, Diversify's W2/Partner RIA platform.



"This was a big win for the Diversify family," said Jina Horton, VP of Business Development at Diversify. "The entire Perspective team has an extraordinary dedication to their clients and their community.

They align perfectly with the long-term vision we are creating at Diversify."

"We were seeking a strategic partner that had the same kind of vision, agility and responsiveness we provide to meet our clients' needs," said McCann. "We are delighted to be partnered with a group in which there is mutual trust and respect. This firm is led by a team who truly understands the needs of advisors. That is hard to find today."



In addition to Perspective, Diversify welcomed Jason Zivich, formally with WealthSource, to its independent RIA, Diversify Advisory Services. Zivich is based out of Manhattan Beach, CA and oversees $150M is fee-based assets from ultra-high-net-worth investors.



"These recent additions illustrate perfectly the strategy we have implemented," said Ryan Smith, CEO of Diversify. "With a multi-affiliation model, advisors can choose a path that makes the best sense for them at that stage in their career.

Advisors need optionality and a clear path of succession."



Diversify Advisor Network offers three comprehensive affiliation models. Diversify Wealth Management is a W-2 affiliation-model RIA referred to as the Partner Platform. Diversify Advisory Services operates as a 1099 independent-affiliation RIA platform, while DFPG Investments serves as a full-service independent broker-dealer. The network has approximately

$8 billion

in total assets.



About Diversify Advisor Network

Diversify Advisor Network is a privately held, full-service independent wealth management firm founded by seasoned advisors and industry leaders. The firm has developed institutional-grade resources, complemented by the personal attention and support that defines a true partnership. Investment advisory services are offered through Diversify Advisory Services, LLC (DAS) and Diversify Wealth Management, LLC, (DWM). Securities are offered through DFPG Investments, LLC, member

FINRA / SIPC .

For more information, visit .

