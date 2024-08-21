Global Glucose Biosensors Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Glucose Biosensors Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Glucose Biosensors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The glucose biosensors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.07 billion in 2023 to $15.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development, cost-efficiency, user-friendly design, increasing diabetes prevalence, integration with smart devices, non-invasive monitoring techniques.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The glucose biosensors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $24.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized healthcare solutions, rise in diabetes cases, continuous glucose monitoring expansion, integration with wearable tech, non-invasive monitoring development.

Growth Driver Of The Glucose Biosensors Market

The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the glucose biosensors market going forward. Diabetes is an incurable disease that arises when the pancreas fails to create enough insulin or when the body fails to adequately utilize the insulin that is produced. Diabetes patients utilize glucose biosensors to monitor their blood glucose levels which enables them to monitor their blood glucose levels regularly at their convenience and helps to adjust their medication for better diabetes management.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the glucose biosensors market include Abbott Laboratories, DexCom Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., GlySens Incorporated, Trividia Health, Bayer AG.

Major companies operating in the glucose biosensor market are focusing on innovative product launches, such as the Accu-Chek Instant System, to address the growing demand for personalized diabetes management (iPDM). The Accu-Chek Instant system is a connected blood glucose monitoring system designed to support personalized diabetes management (iPDM). It provides users with the tools and data they need to make informed decisions about their diabetes care.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Self-monitoring Blood Glucose, Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring

2) By Technology: Electrochemical Biosensors, Optical Biosensors, Piezoelectric Biosensors, Others Technologies

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the glucose biosensors market in 2023. The regions covered in the glucose biosensors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Glucose Biosensors Market Definition

A glucose biosensor is a device that is designed to measure glucose levels in various samples, typically in biological fluids such as blood or interstitial fluid. It is widely used in healthcare, particularly for diabetes management, as they enable convenient and frequent monitoring of blood glucose levels.

Glucose Biosensors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Glucose Biosensors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on glucose biosensors market size, glucose biosensors market drivers and trends, glucose biosensors market major players, glucose biosensors competitors' revenues, glucose biosensors market positioning, and glucose biosensors market growth across geographies.

