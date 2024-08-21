Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $21.9 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global antiglaucoma drugs market has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding from $15.07 billion in 2023 to an expected $16.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth has been driven by factors such as an aging population, increased awareness of glaucoma, growing healthcare expenditure, and regulatory approvals. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $21.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. Key drivers for this future growth include emerging markets, reimbursement policies, and disease awareness campaigns. Additionally, the forecast period will likely see major trends such as technological advancements, innovation, telemedicine, biologics, novel therapies, sustained-release formulations, and a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging.

Increasing Prevalence of Myopia Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of myopia is anticipated to propel the growth of the antiglaucoma drugs market going forward. Myopia is a refractive eye condition in which a person can see nearby objects clearly but has difficulty focusing on distant objects. Antiglaucoma drugs are the most effective therapy for myopia progression and refractive regression in patients, minimizing the risk of ophthalmic operations. For instance, according to NVISION Eye Centers, 34 million people in the US had myopia in 2022. Additionally, the Brien Holden Vision Institute reports that by 2050, half of the global population will have myopia, with 5 billion people at risk of preventable vision loss. The increasing prevalence of myopia is expected to drive significant growth in the antiglaucoma drugs market.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Key Players and Market Trends

The antiglaucoma drugs market features a range of major players, including Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson.

Among others, These companies are continually innovating and adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Segments:

.Type: Hospital Prescription drugs, Over-the-counter drugs

.Product Type: Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, Combined Medication, Other Types

.Disease Condition Type: Open-Angle Glaucoma, Angle-Closure Glaucoma, Normal-Tension Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Other Types Of Glaucoma

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the antiglaucoma drugs market, driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. However, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, offering significant opportunities for market expansion.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antiglaucoma drugs market size, antiglaucoma drugs market drivers and trends, antiglaucoma drugs market major players, antiglaucoma drugs market ocular hypertension, antiglaucoma drugs market combination therapy antiglaucoma drugs competitors' revenues, antiglaucoma drugs market positioning, and antiglaucoma drugs market growth across geographies. The antiglaucoma drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

