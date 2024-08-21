3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 3D diagnostic imaging services market has demonstrated substantial growth in recent years. It is set to expand from $207.38 billion in 2023 to $219.96 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth trajectory reflects a strong upward trend driven by increased demand for point-of-care imaging systems, the rise in chronic diseases, a surge in optical imaging demand, and higher healthcare expenditures. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $279.17 billion by 2028, maintaining the same CAGR of 6.1%. This projected growth is attributed to the growing need for early diagnosis, preventive medicine, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for 3D image sensors.

Point-Of-Care Testing Driving Growth of 3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

The escalating demand for point-of-care testing (PoCT) has become a significant driver for the 3D diagnostic imaging services market. PoCT offers real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes, which is crucial for timely and effective medical care. This is particularly relevant as healthcare systems shift towards more cost-effective, home-based care solutions. PoCT technologies enhance care by providing easy-to-use devices with improved analytical performance. Recent advancements in 3D integration in medical imaging have expanded the capabilities of PoCT systems, further fueling the growth of the 3D diagnostic imaging market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the 3D diagnostic imaging services market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Alere Inc., Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., and Koninklijke Philips NV. These companies are focusing on advanced imaging solutions and expanding their global presence to enhance their competitive edge. For instance, Philips launched the Compact 5000 Series portable ultrasound system in November 2022, aimed at delivering premium diagnostic quality in a versatile and portable unit.

Segments

.Technique: Ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, Computed Tomography, Other Techniques

.Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic, Other Applications

.End User: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the 3D diagnostic imaging services market, with Western Europe following as the second-largest. North America's strong market presence is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative imaging technologies.

3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The 3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 3d diagnostic imaging services market size , 3d diagnostic imaging services market drivers , and trends, 3d diagnostic imaging services market major players, 3d diagnostic imaging services competitors' revenues, 3d diagnostic imaging services market positioning, and 3d diagnostic imaging services market growth across geographies. The 3d diagnostic imaging services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

