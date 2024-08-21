SAINTS & SINNERS HAIRCARE Launches Retailer Lovelyskin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RENO, Nev., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cult Classic Saints & Sinners Haircare is thrilled to announce its partnership with US based retailer LovelySkin . "We are excited to have Saints & Sinners as part of the LovelySkin family!

This is a great brand with much of the same DNA that LovelySkin has as a family run brand.

We are thrilled to offer it for our customers," shared Dr. Joel Schlessinger, board-certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon and founder of LovelySkin.

Continue Reading

Beloved by editors, celebrities and session stylists alike, Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuff brand Saints & Sinners

Haircare delivers award winning products developed by award winning founders with over 80 years combined experience. Clean formulations with unsurpassed, luxurious results for today's discerning luxury consumer. Says Michael Wilson, Founder and CEO of Saints & Sinners Haircare, "Our business philosophy is simple. Make the highest performing luxury products, make products without the nasty ingredients, then partner with the best retailers. We've accomplished all three with our new partnership with LovelySkin. As a family business, we couldn't be more delighted to work with Dr. Schlessinger and his family."

Saints & Sinners partners with LovelySkin, two family owned companies create the perfect synergy.

Post this

About Saints & Sinners Haircare

Proprietary, bespoke formulas make Saints & Sinners the award-winning brand beloved by consumers, stylists and editors throughout the United States and Canada. Formulated without toxic ingredients like parabens and phthalates, Saints & Sinners believes you no longer need to sacrifice a high performing luxury experience in pursuit of a clean formulation. Industry leaders, Saints & Sinners founders Michael and Diana Wilson recently received Fashion Group International's Rising Star Award for Beauty Entrepreneur. Saints & Sinners product awards include

NewBeauty Magazine's "Best Moisturizing Shampoo", "Best Hair Mask" and "Readers' Choice Favorite Best Deep Conditioning Mask" as well as Beauty Launchpad Magazine's "Best Hair Oil", "Best Shampoo", "Best Dry Shampoo" and "Best New Launch". Find Saints & Sinners at , Holt Renfrew, Amazon Premium Beauty, LovelySkin and select luxury salons and spas throughout Canada and the United States.

For additional information please contact Jonesy Vazquez at [email protected]

Saints & Sinners Haircare