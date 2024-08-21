Scope Technologies Introduces Prodata Property Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ProData provides insurers with the data necessary to help streamline claims; and it enables contractors to gain deeper insights and secure more business

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies announced today the introduction of its advanced property insights solution, ProData Property Report. This innovative tool is designed to empower roofing contractors and insurers with essential data to support expansion, make risk analysis decisions, and enhance operational efficiency, and drive business growth.

CEO & Founder of Scope Technologies Jerod Raisch

said: "We're proud to provide our clients with the most precise and actionable data, simplifying selling, lead scoring, increasing closing percentages, and driving down customer acquisition costs. ProData Property Report is crafted to be both comprehensive and user-friendly, saving time and helping professionals make data-driven decisions that give them a competitive edge."

ProData delivers essential information, such as the latest building codes, sales tax rates, historic permit data, historical storm activity, and home equity analysis. The tool's in-depth financial and demographic data allows contractors to ensure thorough inspections, enhance operations, fine-tune their sales strategies, and effectively target new markets, especially in markets with aged roofs and neighborhoods with equity within the homes.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for contractors to obtain the information they need-precisely when they need it-to make the most impactful decisions

for their business," said

Raisch. "We're committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers, and our ProData Property Report is a testament to that. By harnessing cutting-edge artificial intelligence, we ensure our platform provides the most accurate and up-to-date insights, driving Better Data Bigger ProfitsTM for your business."

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies is a leading software-as-a-service provider of exterior building measurement reports and construction estimating software. The company's large datasets allow for rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, allowing it to develop new, disruptive products for restoration and specialty contractors, exterior building material distributors, and property casualty insurers. Available measurement reports include RoofScope, GutterScope, PaintScope, SidingScope, InsulationScope, ConcreteScope, BlueprintScope for new construction, and ProData Property Reports. Learn more at or .

