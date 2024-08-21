Fresche Solutions Unveils Game-Changing Totalops360 Comprehensive Managed Services For IBM I Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in IBM i management and modernization, announced today its new TotalOps360 Comprehensive Managed Services for the IBM i market. Uniquely positioned as the market's only solution to provide support for infrastructure, operating systems, applications, and data, TotalOps360 addresses the critical IBM i talent shortage, providing organizations with the comprehensive support they need to 'keep the lights on' as more experienced IBM i professionals exit the workforce.



Today's shrinking pool of qualified IBM i professionals creates talent shortages that increase the risk of operational disruptions for businesses. To mitigate this, Fresche's TotalOps360 Comprehensive Managed Services bridges the talent gap with tailored support that provides end-to-end support for IBM i environments. This forward-thinking approach includes customized proactive monitoring, real-time recovery, and application remediation, all designed to minimize downtime and ensure seamless operation.

"With 48 years of experience serving the IBM i market, we've developed a profound understanding of the unique challenges our clients face," said Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO of Fresche Solutions. "We recognize that every organization is on its own journey, moving through different stages of modernization at their own pace. This is why we introduced our TotalOps360 Comprehensive Managed Services-to provide the critical expertise needed to sustain and maximize IBM i environments. Our teams bring unparalleled expertise and experience, ensuring operational consistency and the sustainability of business applications. We deliver high confidence in resilience and predictive availability, empowering our customers to navigate their journey as they see fit. Our commitment is not just to keep our clients operational, but to help them thrive, free from the risks of disruptions."

Fresche Solutions has built a reputation as a trusted partner and advisor to over 2,200 companies globally, including industry giants like Adidas, Volvo, and Royal Caribbean Cruises. The introduction of TotalOps360 further solidifies Fresche's commitment to empowering businesses to maximize the value of their IBM i investments through modern solutions.

“The launch of our TotalOps360 Comprehensive Managed Services is a milestone in our on-going mission to drive technology innovation and customer success. Our entire company is dedicated to IBM i, and that depth of knowledge allows us to offer support that no one else can,” added Lief Morin, General Manager, Cloud Solutions.“With TotalOps360, we provide peace of mind that your IBM i systems are fully supported, with exclusive benefits to enhance security, strategy, and overall system performance.”

On September 19, the company is set to introduce the TotalOps360 Comprehensive Managed Services with a live webinar featuring its General Managers of Cloud Services, Lief Morin, and Software and Professional Services, Pete Czornohus. Register here to save your seat and be part of the monumental moment in the evolution of IBM i services.

