Sorbiforce Unveils Groundbreaking Sustainable Battery Module To Kick Off Funding Raise

SorbiForce line up of safe sustainable batteries

SorbiForce units can be stacked to increase storage capacity

Revolutionizing storage with a safe, metal-free solution, SorbiForce launches its second crowdfunding raise with anticipated investor interest

- Serhii KaminskyiPHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SorbiForce, a leading energy storage startup, is excited to announce the launch of its latest battery modules, a game-changer in the field of energy storage technology. This innovative battery, composed of carbon, water, and salt, eliminates the need for metals, mining and supply chain issues. Aligning with the principles of a circular economy the battery can be fully built from recycled materials and recycled down without any toxic waste.As the world grapples with the challenges of energy storage and the environmental impact of traditional batteries, SorbiForce's new technology offers a safe and more sustainable alternative. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, which carry significant risks of fire and explosion, SorbiForce's non-metal technology is a safe choice for consumers and industries alike."Our new battery module is more than just an advancement in technology; it's a step towards a more sustainable future," said Serhii Kaminskyi, CEO at SorbiForce. "We've designed these modules to not only be safer but also to be scalable, serving as the building blocks for larger energy storage systems. This makes our technology adaptable for a wide range of applications, from residential energy storage to large-scale industrial use."The launch of this new battery module comes at a time of growing interest in sustainable energy solutions. SorbiForce has already gained significant attention for its cutting-edge technology and is currently part of the Plug n Play accelerator. To further fuel this momentum, SorbiForce is launching a second crowdfunding campaign this month on the Republic platform. The initial round saw over 500 investors join the journey to revolutionize energy storage, and the company expects even greater participation in this upcoming raise. Early bird investors for round two are already showing confidence in SorbiForce and benefiting from exclusive bonuses when the campaign goes live.SorbiForce invites investors and technology enthusiasts alike to participate in this exciting opportunity to be part of a safer, greener future in energy storage.For more information about the new battery module and the crowdfunding campaign, visit the crowdfunding page.About SorbiForceSorbiForce is an innovative energy storage company based in Phoenix, Arizona. Dedicated to developing sustainable and safe energy solutions, SorbiForce is at the forefront of the green technology revolution, providing scalable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional batteries.Media Contact:

