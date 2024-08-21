Global Digital TV Soc Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital TV SoC Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The digital TV SoC (System-on-Chip) market has witnessed substantial growth recently, expanding from $9.93 billion in 2023 to $11.22 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. Despite various challenges, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $17.43 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%. This growth is driven by advancements in 4K and 8K technologies, integration with artificial intelligence (AI), and the rising demand for smart home ecosystems.

Rising Demand for Advanced Technologies Fuels Market Growth

The ongoing evolution of interactive and immersive content, along with the increased adoption of smart home ecosystems, is significantly contributing to the digital TV SoC market's growth. The integration of AI into digital TV SoCs and the growing demand for high-definition content are key drivers. As 4K and 8K technologies become more prevalent, and the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) sector expands, the need for advanced SoCs to support these innovations intensifies. Additionally, the rise in electronic device production, projected to grow from $87 billion in 2022 to $300 billion by 2026, further propels the demand for sophisticated SoCs in digital TVs.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies leading the digital TV SoC market include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., and MediaTek Inc., among others. A notable trend is the adoption of AI technologies, with companies like MediaTek launching innovative products such as the Pentonic 700 chipset, designed for 120Hz 4K smart TVs. This chipset features advanced AI processing engines and supports high-end functionalities like Dolby Vision IQ and AI-Picture Quality enhancements.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends influencing the market include the development of connectivity standards, energy efficiency improvements, and the focus on interactive and immersive experiences. Content security and digital rights management are also becoming crucial as the market expands globally. These trends highlight the growing importance of sophisticated SoC solutions in enhancing user experiences and ensuring content protection.

Segments:

. By Display Technology: LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), LED (Light Emitting Diode), OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode), QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode)

. By Application: Smart Televisions (TVs), Set Top Boxes, Other Applications

. By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for digital TV SoCs, reflecting its strong manufacturing base and high consumer demand. Looking ahead, Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, driven by technological advancements and increasing investments in digital infrastructure.

Digital TV SoC Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital TV SoC Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital TV SoC market size , digital TV SoC market drivers and trends, digital TV SoC market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The digital TV SoC market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

