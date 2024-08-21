Elastography Imaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elastography Imaging Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The elastography imaging market has witnessed substantial growth, expanding from $3.31 billion in 2023 to $3.66 billion in 2024, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth trajectory is attributed to clinical validation and acceptance, the introduction of shear wave elastography, advancements in software and algorithms, and the expansion of applications beyond liver imaging. The market is anticipated to surge further, reaching $5.27 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%, driven by global healthcare trends, cost-efficiency, and a growing demand for non-invasive diagnostics.

Healthcare Expenditure Drives Market Growth

A key driver behind the elastography imaging market's growth is the increase in healthcare expenditure, which enhances diagnostic accuracy, early disease detection, and overall cost-effectiveness. For instance, UK healthcare spending saw a significant rise of 9.4% in nominal terms between 2020 and 2021, reaching $367.25 billion. This boost in expenditure, particularly in preventive care, is fueling the demand for advanced diagnostic technologies like elastography imaging.

Elastography Imaging Market Major Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies in the elastography imaging market include Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote S.p.A., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These firms are at the forefront of technological advancements. For example, in May 2022, Mindray Medical International Limited launched the Resona I9 Ultrasound Machine, a state-of-the-art system featuring shear wave elastography (SWE) and advanced imaging capabilities. This innovation underscores the market's focus on sophisticated, high-resolution imaging solutions.

Trends Shaping the Market

The elastography imaging market is experiencing several notable trends, including clinical advancements, the integration of shear wave elastography, real-time imaging, and multimodal imaging integration. These developments are expanding clinical applications and enhancing diagnostic precision, reflecting a broader trend towards more advanced, non-invasive diagnostic tools.

Elastography Imaging Market Segmentation

.By Modality: Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance

.By Application: Radiology, Cardiology, Obstetrics, Urology, Vascular, Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal, Other Applications

.By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Uses

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the elastography imaging market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading in terms of market growth. The region's dominance is driven by increasing healthcare investments and advancements in medical technology.

Elastography Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Elastography Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on elastography imaging market size, elastography imaging market drivers and trends, elastography imaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The elastography imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

