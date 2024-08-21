Women In Property Management Networking Event Set For September 19, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The 4th Annual Autumn Women in Property Management Networking Event is scheduled to take place on September 19, 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 4th Annual Autumn Women in Property Management Networking Event is scheduled to take place on September 19, 2024, and promises to be a significant opportunity for women aiming for career advancement in Commercial Property Management.

The event brings together leading female property managers and top decision-makers in New York City to network, collaborate, and create new opportunities.

With three years of continued success, the event has grown to feature over 100 influential female property managers and top Commercial Real Estate (CRE) decision-makers who collectively manage budgets exceeding $200 million. This year's event will include top female CRE executives as speakers, offering invaluable insights and sharing their experiences in the industry.

Highlights of the event include:

.100+ Female Property Managers: A platform to network and exchange ideas with over a hundred female property management professionals.

.Top CRE Decision-Makers: Engage with top-tier decision-makers in the commercial real estate sector.

.Significant Budgets: A chance to interact with professionals managing budgets over $200 million.

.Exclusive Sponsorship Opportunities: Unique opportunities for sponsors to support the event and engage with a focused audience.

.Free for Property Managers: The event is free for property managers, encouraging maximum participation without financial barriers.

.Top Female CRE Executives as Speakers: Learn from the leading voices in the industry, gaining insights and advice from seasoned professionals.

The event is organized by The Alecia Allan-Vanderbilt Organization, a non-profit dedicated to supporting and advancing women in the property management sector. Alecia Allan-Vanderbilt, the President and CEO of the organization, emphasized the importance of such events in fostering growth and development among women in this field.

Some of the early sponsors of the event include Guardian Service Industries Inc., Tri-Star Construction, Royal Waste Services, ProTek Recycling, and Neumann Paige Inc.

About The Alecia Allan-Vanderbilt Organization: The Alecia Allan-Vanderbilt Organization is committed to empowering women in the property management industry. Through events, workshops, and networking opportunities, the organization strives to create a supportive community for women to thrive and advance their careers.

For more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Alecia Allan-Vanderbilt at ...

