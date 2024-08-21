IDB BANK ANNOUNCES JEREMY CRAMER AS HEAD OF CALIFORNIA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cramer to Leverage Deep Track Record for Success to Lead CRE Deal-Making Across the Bank's California Region.



NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, announced the appointment of Jeremy Cramer as its new Senior Vice President and Head of California Commercial (CRE). In this role, he will lead CRE lending across the Bank's west coast operations, overseeing loan originations, asset management, operations and deposit gathering. Cramer will report directly to IDB Executive Vice President and California Regional Manager Michal Miron.

Continue Reading

"We are very excited to welcome Jeremy to our team," said Miron. "Jeremy brings with him both deep industry success and acute knowledge of the Commercial Real Estate environment across the areas we serve on the West Coast. We are confident that his unique experience and deep industry knowledge within the region will play a critical role as we continue to advance IDB Bank's long-term growth strategy within our California region.

A seasoned industry executive, Cramer has more than 15 years of demonstrated success in leading financing and banking services to empower developers and commercial real estate operators, to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofits, and professional services. He specializes in ground-up construction, bridge, and permanent financing of multi-family/commercial real estate and single-family residences originating $4 billion in loans within the past seven years.



Prior to joining IDB, he has held several leadership positions across the financial services industry, notably serving as the Senior Managing Director at First Republic Bank.

About Israel Discount Bank of New York ("IDBNY" or "IDB Bank")

IDB Bank

is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading Banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters, IDB Bank operates full-service offices in California, Florida and the tristate area, including branch locations in Brooklyn, N.Y, Staten Island, N.Y and Short Hills, N.J. The Bank provides a complete range of

private banking

and

commercial banking services

to U.S and international clients.

For 70 years IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.

SOURCE IDB Bank