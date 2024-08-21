Clearcover Drives Claims Efficiency By Partnering With Serviceup To Redefine Car Repair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The collaboration aims to provide a hassle-free repair experience for customers

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Clearcover , a next-generation insurance company, announces a strategic partnership with ServiceUp , a leading company streamlining automotive repairs. The collaboration aims to redefine the car repair experience by combining Clearcover's seamless claims process with ServiceUp's exceptional "white glove" service and delivery.

Through its mobile platform, Clearcover policyholders can now schedule and receive repairs and maintenance services without ever leaving their homes via ServiceUp's comprehensive vehicle repair solution, which provides pick up and delivery at the policyholder's location.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ServiceUp to bring an unmatched level of convenience and quality service to our customers," said Clearcover Chief of Claims and Customer Service Aaron Wheaton. "This tech-forward approach aligns with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are already seeing improvements in efficiency."

The benefits of the Clearcover partnership were recently highlighted in a Case Study published by ServiceUp. Results have shown repair process improvements for Clearcover, yielding impressive results, including reducing cycle times more than 30% and saving 20+ hours weekly per adjuster.

ServiceUp CEO Brett Carlson said, "We're thrilled to partner with Clearcover to bring the power of ServiceUp's repair platform to its customers. By combining both companies' innovative tech and a unified commitment to customer service, we're setting new standards in the automotive and insurance industries. This partnership underscores our joint dedication to providing seamless, efficient, and reliable solutions for all customers."

For more information, please visit Clearcover

About Clearcover

Clearcover is a next-generation insurance company that provides customers with market-leading technology solutions needed to confidently make smart decisions at every step. Clearcover challenges the status quo with hassle-free products and services that redefine what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover includes: Clearcover Insurance Company and Clearcover Insurance Agency. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies list and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM list, Clearcover has raised more than $520 million in funding to date. In 2024, the company was featured on Insurance Business America's Top Insurance Employers list and CNBC's World's Top 150 Insurtech Companies. For more information, visit Clearcover .

About ServiceUp:

ServiceUp is revolutionizing the entire car repair experience by saving businesses, policyholders, and shops from the trouble of an outdated repair ecosystem. Our tech-driven repair platform automates tasks within the repair process, resulting in increased efficiency, reduced costs, and a boost in customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit serviceup .

SOURCE Clearcover