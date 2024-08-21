Spa Monarch Jumps Two Spots To #2 Best Spa In The Nation, As Voted On By USA Today Readers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This is the second consecutive year Spa Monarch has ranked in the top four!

Denver, CO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino Resort Spa is excited to announce that after four weeks of casting ballots, Spa Monarch has been voted on as the #2 hotel spa in the nation by USA Today readers. After a 4th place finish in the same category in 2023, Spa Monarch rose to the occasion and is celebrating a podium finish in 2024.

Each year, spa experts with USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards leave no stone unturned in search of the nation's most luxurious destinations for the ultimate spa experience. Spa Monarch was selected for its exceptional treatments, world-class amenities, and attentive Team Members, making it an obvious choice for visitors seeking a top-tier experience the next time they visit the Rocky Mountain Region.

"To be honored for two years in a row with this award is a testament to the consistency of our Team Members, who are critical to elevating an appointment to an unparalleled experience,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing for Monarch Casino Resort Spa.“The magnificent views of the Rockies seen out the windows of our treatment rooms are a reflection of what guests can expect from a visit to our spa, an unforgettable moment of luxurious relaxation,” added Ferris.

A visit to Spa Monarch is a cleansing of the mind and body for its guests. It's not just the state-of-the-art spa, it's the world-class amenities paired with a spa team where no detail is ever too small that transforms Spa Monarch into the ultimate destination for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Situated amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of the Rockies, Spa Monarch is located just east of Colorado's Continental Divide. Resting atop the 23rd floor of Monarch Casino's hotel, it offers a full range of luxurious amenities that guarantee an unforgettable experience.

Whether guests are visiting for the first time or are repeat guests, Spa Monarch amenities such as the aqua spa, mountain stone bath steam room, light therapy lounge, laconism, and more revitalize them, offering them a renewed sense of tranquility and peace from the stresses of everyday life.



Monarch Casino Resort Spa is Colorado's premier gaming resort destination. Located only 45 minutes from downtown Denver at 488 Main Street in historic Black Hawk, Colorado, guests who choose to stay, play, and dine at Monarch's award-winning resort can expect the ultimate experience. In 2023, Newsweek readers voted Monarch Casino Resort Spa the 4th“Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas.” Gaming: More than 60,000 square feet of wide-open, red-hot, no-limit gaming space houses 1050 electronic games, 43 table games (including baccarat), a poker room featuring 14 tables including, and a well-appointed self-serve beverage lounge. Dining: Award-winning, elevated dining options include the flagship Monarch Chophouse, Bistro Mariposa, Twenty-Four 7, Buffet, and Java Etc. Lodging: 516 mountain-modern luxury hotel rooms and suites can be found within Monarch's 23-story hotel tower. Spa Monarch: Recognized as a 2023 USA Today 10 Best Hotel Spa finalist, Spa Monarch is a full-service luxury spa available by appointment only. Parking: Monarch has a free enclosed 1,350-space parking garage (including EV chargers), which features hi-tech technology alerting people how many collective and individual spaces are available on each level.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), was incorporated in 1993 and, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates the four-diamond Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk (formerly the Riviera Black Hawk Casino) in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com .

Spa Monarch Award Badge Spa Monarch Aqua Lounge

