Los Defensores Celebrates 40 Years With Star-Studded Anniversary Gala Honoring MLB Legend Jaime Jarrín

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Los Defensores' 40th Anniversary Gala at Petersen Automotive Museum

The national leader in community advocacy marks four decades of impact with special guest, civil rights icon Dolores Huerta

- Nicole Cordero, VP, Corporate Affairs & Marketing, Los DefensoresLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Defensores, the first nationwide brand dedicated to connecting the Latino community with qualified legal services , marked its 40th Anniversary Gala on August 15, 2024, at the renowned Petersen Automotive Museum. Close to 300 guests attended the event, which featured a special tribute to MLB Hall of Famer Jaime Jarrín, the iconic Spanish-language voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his son Jorge Jarrin; both official spokesmen for the brand.At the event, the Jaime and Blanca Jarrin Foundation raised over $9,000 for its scholarship program, which supports underprivileged students pursuing degrees in law, communications, or journalism. Los Defensores matched this contribution, bringing the total raised to an impressive $18,000.In line with its deep-rooted commitment to corporate social responsibility, Los Defensores introduced its bold new community initiative,“Siempre Contigo” (Always On Your Side). This innovative program will enhance the company's ongoing community empowerment and social responsibility efforts. Through year-round outreach, education, and expanded philanthropic activities, "Siempre Contigo" will make a lasting impact on local communities.The evening brought together an array of distinguished guests, including legendary labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers Union with Cesar Chavez, and retired California Supreme Court Justice and former U.S. Ambassador to Belize, Carlos Moreno. Other VIPs included radio and TV personality Gisselle Bravo, who hosted the event; Said Garcia, producer, and on-air radio and TV personality; Hazel Ortega, motivational speaker and author of“From Bounced Checks to Private Jets;” Liliana Perez, senior director of cultural affairs for the Los Angeles Chargers; as well as representatives from LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, California State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, and LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who presented Certificates of Recognition during the program.Jaime Jarrín, celebrated as a trailblazer in sports broadcasting, was honored for his 39 years of service as the longest-running spokesperson for Los Defensores in the national Hispanic media market. Since 1985, Jaime and his son, Jorge Jarrín, have become beloved figures in the Latino community through their legendary Spanish-language television ads for Los Defensores, cementing their place in the community's history and pop culture.“We are thrilled to celebrate the enduring success and legacy of Los Defensores alongside our dedicated employees and the attorneys from across the United States serving our community. This milestone is a testament to the trust, experience, and commitment our brand represents within the community. After 40 years, we remain the preferred legal services brand among Hispanic communities in the U.S.,” said Nicole Cordero, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Los Defensores.“Being a pioneering Hispanic brand comes with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment. At Los Defensores, we are excited about the bright future ahead, and we remain committed to empowering our communities by providing unparalleled access to Spanish-language legal services and engaging in transformative community initiatives,” Cordero concluded.About Los DefensoresLos Defensores is a distinguished legal service provider committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States. With a history dating back to 1984, the firm leverages its vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free legal consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients with legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock emphasizing speed and quality in their client service.###Media Contact:Marco GonzalezPR for Los Defensores818.653.1357...

MARCO ANTONIO GONZALEZ

MaGO PR

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Los Defensores' 40th Anniversary Gala Recap

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.