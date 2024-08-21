First-Time Homebuyer Grants To Be Spotlighted Sept. 18 By Staten Island Real Estate Experts During Consumer Workshop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free event hosted by the Staten Island Board of Realtors® will provide consumers with vital information about grant-funding opportunities for first-time buyers

- Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In its efforts to support and expand affordable for first-time homebuyers, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR ) will present its“First-Time Homebuyer 201 Grant Workshop” Wednesday, Sept. 18.Open to the public, the admission-free SIBOR event will take place 7 to 9 p.m., at Li Greci's Staaten, West Brighton, in conjunction with community-based agencies certified by HUD.“This educational workshop will assist and empower first-time homebuyers in navigating the complexities of homeownership on Staten Island, and provide information about opportunities available through HUD to help first-time homebuyers achieve the 'American Dream of Homeownership,'” explained Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR.“Knowing which programs are available is just one of the many ways SIBOR Realtors can be of help to prospective buyers.”During the workshop, a variety of speakers will detail the homebuying process. The workshop will focus on preparation to purchase a home; responsibilities of homeownership; applying for a mortgage, as well as qualifying and applying for HomeFirst, the NYC homebuyer subsidy program. Information regarding immigration status and unique homebuying challenges will also be addressed.DOWN PAYMENT ASSISTANCEFor most homebuyers, the purchase of real estate is one of the largest financial transactions they will make. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) most recent edition of“Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers” indicates that first-time homebuyers make up 32 percent of all homebuyers, and 82 percent of buyers indicate purchasing a home is a good financial investment.The report additionally reveals nearly 80 percent of first-time homebuyers qualify for down payment assistance, but only 13 percent take advantage of the opportunity.HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOPThis free workshop is open to members of the general public. As seating is limited, pre-registration is advised, and is available online at .ABOUT THE STATEN ISLAND BOARD OF REALTORS® (SIBOR)AND STATEN ISLAND MULTIPLE LISTING SERVICE (SIMLS)Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public's right to own, transfer and use real property.Comprised of approximately 2,300 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale or rent. Together, its members participate in approximately 5,000 real estate transactions every year.SIMLS is the premier source for real estate listings and market information on Staten Island, providing real estate professionals and the community with a comprehensive platform for property listings, market data, and professional development opportunities.All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).SIBOR and the SIMLS may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at MLSsiny .SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR, LinkedIn (Staten Island Board of Realtors) and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).

