Radiate Holdco, LLC Second Quarter 2024 Results Call Information

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRINCETON, N.J, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiate will hold a call to discuss its Second Quarter results at 9:00

a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. During the conference call, representatives of Radiate will discuss the company's business and matters.

Access to the financial results and conference call will be limited to holders and beneficial owners of the Notes, qualified prospective investors in the Notes, holders of Radiate's term loan, and certain security analysts and makers. If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to, the secure investor website, please contact Radiate's contact below.

Contact details:

Radiate Contact: Adam Siskind, SVP Finance

Telephone: 609-681-2294

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Radiate Holdco, LLC