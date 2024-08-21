Byte Federal Welcomes New CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VENICE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Byte Federal, a pioneer in services, is excited to announce the appointment of Paul Tarantino as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Paul succeeds Lee Hansen, who will transition to a strategic role as Chief Information and Operations Officer, continuing his legacy of innovation and leadership within the company.

Paul brings a wealth of experience from the traditional financial sector, having held significant roles at

Canandaigua National Trust Co., Northwestern Mutual, and UBS. His deep insights into Bitcoin's disruptive potential and his commitment to financial inclusivity make him the ideal leader to steer Byte Federal through its next chapter of expansion and technological advancement.

During Lee Hansen's tenure as CEO, Byte Federal achieved significant milestones in collaboration with the CFO and CTO. The company expanded to operate in 40 states with 1,300 locations and developed digital consumer products like ByteWallet and ByteConnect. In his new role, Lee will focus on enhancing the company's infrastructure and operational capabilities.

"Paul's appointment as CEO comes at a pivotal time for Byte Federal as we continue to innovate at the intersection of Bitcoin and traditional financial services. His profound understanding of financial markets and his passion for cryptocurrency make him uniquely qualified to lead our company forward," said Lee Hansen, outgoing CEO.

In his most recent role as Director of Business Development at Byte Federal, Paul has already demonstrated his leadership qualities and his ability to seamlessly integrate emerging technologies with traditional financial frameworks. His strategic vision is geared towards leveraging Bitcoin and other cryptography technologies to revolutionize the financial landscape.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO at Byte Federal, where I plan to focus on driving innovation and accessibility in the Bitcoin ecosystem," said Paul Tarantino, incoming CEO. "Our mission to democratize access to cryptocurrency aligns perfectly with my vision of a more inclusive financial future. I am eager to lead our talented team as we develop transformative solutions that integrate Bitcoin technology across diverse sectors."

Paul's dedication to education and advocacy in the cryptocurrency space has earned him the nickname "Bitcoin Preacher" among his peers. His ability to articulate complex concepts in a clear and engaging manner will be invaluable as Byte Federal seeks to educate and empower more users in the world of digital finance.

"On behalf of the board and the entire Byte Federal team, we express our deepest gratitude to Lee for his enduring commitment," said Mark Paolillo, Chairman of Byte Federal's Board of Directors. "We are equally excited to welcome Paul as our new CEO. His visionary approach and deep industry knowledge are key to our future growth and success."

As Byte Federal continues to grow, both Paul and Lee's roles will be crucial in shaping the company's strategic direction and ensuring its position at the forefront of the financial technology industry.

About Byte Federal

Byte Federal, Inc., is a Florida Corporation established in 2016 and headquartered in Venice, Florida. Byte Federal is a vertically integrated FinTech company controlling its entire software and hardware stack. Operating in the financial services space, the Company provides customers the ability to buy, sell, swap, self-custody and utilize their digital assets for everyday purchases as well as larger ticket items. The Company accomplishes this through an ever evolving multi-pronged approach. The current service offerings include a Bitcoin ATM Network operating in over 40+ states, a non-custodial wallet

ByteWallet

that empowers users with true ownership and control over their digital assets while integrating traditional banking features, and a payment gateway solution that enables businesses to accept digital asset payments online via a proprietary API integration and in-store via handheld terminals or tablets. The Company also franchises its operations in other jurisdictions such as Australia and Suriname with the intention to expand globally. Our mission is to make digital assets accessible and usable for everyone.

For more information about Byte Federal and its services, visit Byte Federal's website .

