Olympic Gold Medalist And World Champion Swimmer Katie Ledecky To Headline Lattice's Annual Conference, Lattiverse

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice , the leading AI-powered people platform, today announced the featured speaker lineup for Lattiverse, the company's annual conference, including this year's headline guest: 9x Olympic Medalist and 21x World Champion Katie Ledecky.



Ledecky has redefined the since her breakout at the 2012 London Olympics, where she won her first gold medal at just 15 years old. She has since become the most decorated female U.S. Olympian in individual events, with astonishing performances at the 2016 Rio, 2020 Tokyo, and 2024 Paris Games.

The world champion swimmer will kick off the biggest event in the HR cosmos on October 8th, when HR practitioners will come together to collaborate, connect, and learn through a rich lineup of programming featuring 20+ industry-leading speakers, panels, and networking opportunities. Lattiverse is HRCI and SHRM-certified and completely free to attend. The full list of featured speakers and sessions can be found on the Lattice website .

"Lattiverse brings together forward-thinking HR leaders to learn, connect, and explore new possibilities," said Sarah Franklin, CEO at Lattice. "We want every attendee to leave inspired by HR's role in shaping the future of work and feel empowered to drive new levels of impact and innovation within their organizations."

The conference rebranded this year from Resources for Humans to Lattiverse to recognize the expanded scope and impact it has taken on over the past five years. For the first time, the conference will incorporate both virtual and in-person components as it brings thousands of HR practitioners and thought leaders together from all over the world to explore the leading trends and challenges in the HR universe.

A Top-Tier Speaker Lineup

Katie Ledecky, Olympic gold medalist and best-selling author of the memoir Just Add Water , will sit down with Lattice CEO Sarah Franklin to share insights on her journey to become a world champion swimmer, including the importance of pushing yourself towards big goals and how to balance consistency with innovation to achieve record-breaking results.

Other speakers include visionary leaders from top brands including Brooklinen, Ethena, Greenhouse, Khan Academy, MasterClass, PeakHR, Pinterest, TOMS, and more.

Opportunities for In-Person Connection

This year's event will feature in-person experiences in SF and London alongside the Lattiverse virtual experience, with live sessions, networking, and other surprises at Convene in San Francisco and Cavendish in London. All conference sessions will be broadcast to virtual attendees.

Lattiverse will celebrate the power of human potential and elevate the people professionals and leaders harnessing the innovations of today and tomorrow to unlock new levels of excellence for their companies – all while creating cultures where employees can thrive. Register now to receive updates on session topics, speaker announcements, and more.

