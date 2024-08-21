Newsweek And Statista Announce Fifth Annual “America‘S Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers” Ranking
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista, announced today the release of its rankings for America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2024, which is also featured in this week's edition of Newsweek. This is Newsweek's fifth Best Physical Rehabilitation Center ranking, which aims to help individuals find top-rated physical rehabilitation centers for a variety of needs.
Multiple data sources were analyzed to identify the top facilities across the nation. The assessment incorporated quality metrics for Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities published by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, providing an objective benchmark for care standards. Additionally, a national online survey conducted by Statista in collaboration with Newsweek from April to May 2024 gathered insights from healthcare professionals, including physicians and clinic managers. These experts were invited to recommend the leading physical rehabilitation centers in their state, while also assessing each facility on criteria such as quality of care, service, and amenities.
“At Newsweek, we understand the critical role that physical rehabilitation centers play in helping individuals recover, regain independence, and improve their quality of life,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek's Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships.“Our annual list is a commitment to providing our readers with reliable, data-driven insights into the top facilities that offer exceptional care and innovation. By highlighting these centers, we aim to empower patients and their families to make informed decisions about their healthcare journey.”
The top physical rehabilitation centers by state include:
Encompass Health Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital - Birmingham, Alabama Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital - Chandler, Arizona Baptist Health - Rehabilitation Institute Little Rock - Little Rock, Arkansas Sutter Health - California Pacific Regional Rehabilitation Center - San Francisco, California Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital - Aurora, Colorado Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital - Jacksonville, Florida Emory Rehabilitation Hospital - Atlanta, Georgia Shirley Ryan Abilitylab - Chicago, Illinois Community Health Network - Community Rehabilitation Hospital North - Indianapolis, Indiana University of Kansas Hospital - Kansas City, Kansas Encompass Health Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital - Lexington, Kentucky Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital - Baton Rouge, Louisiana Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital – Grand Rapids Campus - Grand Rapids, Michigan M Health Fairview Acute Rehabilitation Center - Minneapolis, Minnesota Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital St. Louis - Chesterfield, Missouri WakeMed Rehabilitation Hospital - Raleigh, North Carolina Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute - Madison, New Jersey NYU Langone Health - Rusk Rehabilitation - New York, New York Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital - Avon, Ohio Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Penn Medicine - Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital - Lancaster, Pennsylvania Roper Rehabilitation Hospital - Charleston, South Carolina The George Washington University Hospital - Washington DC Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital - Germantown, Tennessee Methodist Rehabilitation Hospital - Dallas, Texas UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital - Charlottesville, Virginia Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Rehabilitation Hospital - Tacoma, Washington Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital - Casper, Wyoming UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital - Madison, Wisconsin
See the full ranking report here: newsweek.com/abprc-2024
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine.
