High School Inc. Awarded $1 Million Grant To Empower Tomorrow's Workforce By The Larry And Helen Hoag Foundation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High School Inc. Academies Foundation is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a $1,000,000 grant from The Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation to support its transformative "Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow" initiative. This significant grant will enable High School Inc. to expand and enhance its impactful education and workforce development programs, benefiting thousands of high school students across Orange County.



The "Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow" initiative by High School Inc. aims to bridge the skills gap and provide students from underserved communities with the education and training needed to thrive in high growth and high-tech industries. The grant from The Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation will be instrumental in expanding High School Inc.'s reach from serving 1,600+ students at Valley High School to over 4,500 students across three sites: Valley High School, Century High School in Santa Ana, CA, and the Magnolia Agriscience Community Center at Magnolia High School in Anaheim, CA.

"The Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation is proud to support the expansion of High School Inc.'s innovative high school academies, which will enable nearly 3,000 more Orange County youth to access invaluable, state-of-the-art hands-on education and training. These academies-ranging from culinary arts to automotive technology and computer science-are not just about learning skills; they're about opening doors to future careers and creating pathways to success. By investing in these programs, we're helping to ensure that our young people are prepared to thrive and become productive contributors in the industries of tomorrow, ultimately enriching our entire community,” said Darren Freeman, Grants Committee Board Member at The Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation.

Over the next three years, this critical grant will empower High School Inc. to:



Expand its program model to three high school campuses within Orange County.

Increase the number of students served by 198%.

Maintain a minimum 95% graduation rate among senior High School Inc. participants.

Provide internships and/or worksite experiences to 70% of junior and senior students. Engage 95% of High School Inc. participants in work-based learning activities.



High School Inc.'s program integrates state-of-the-art technology and hands-on experiences across various academies including Culinary Arts & Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive Transportation & Logistics, New Media, Global Business, Engineering & Computer Science, and Agriscience. The expansion to Century High School will help support additional pathways such as Biomedical Science, E-Business, and E-Sports, further broadening opportunities for students.

Established in 2006, High School Inc. is dedicated to equipping students from under-resourced communities with the knowledge and skills to create a better future. For over 15 years, they have continued to fulfill their mission of empowering youth and strengthening communities through education and business partnerships. Their vision is two-fold: to prepare high school students for a modern workplace by equipping them as contributing employees, successful entrepreneurs, and lifelong learners; and to support businesses with a workforce equipped to increase productivity and profitability, stimulate job growth, and foster a renewed sense of community pride.

For more information about High School Inc. Academies Foundation and its programs, please visit or contact Felix Lugo, Executive Director, High School Inc. Academies Foundation.

About High School Inc.

High School Inc. is a partnership between the Santa Ana Unified School District, the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, and the High School Inc. Foundation Board. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, High School Inc. is committed to empowering youth and strengthening communities through education and business partnerships. There are currently six High School Inc. Academies at Valley High School in Santa Ana, CA. The CHANGE academies include Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, New Media, Global Business, and Engineering and Computer Science.

High School Inc. Academy teachers at Valley High School work side-by-side and in close collaboration with business partners and mentors to help students uncover their college and career interests and develop plans to help them reach post-graduation goals. High School Inc. Academy students graduate at an accelerated rate and receive a higher percentage of internships. Students also demonstrate more confidence and clarity in college and career goals, and businesses report increased productivity.

About The Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation

The mission of The Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation is to: Educate, empower and create greater opportunity for at-risk children to become independent, productive and contributing members of society; support medical research and technology to enhance the health and well-being of children; and support such other compelling purposes that will enhance the quality of life for residents in Southern California as the Board shall approve.

