HW Anderson Announces Strategic Expansion With The Opening Of Dubai Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading buy side executive search firm HW Anderson establishes new offices in Dubai complementing longstanding offices in the US, EU and UK.

- Peter HenryNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York & Dubai - International buy-side focused Executive Search firm, HW Anderson announced today the opening of their fourth international office in the heart of the DMCC in Dubai.The Dubai expansion is spearheaded by Director Douglas McMillan who has relocated from Edinburgh and is joined by Seosamh Fallon and Joe Armstrong who have moved from Dublin and Edinburgh respectively.Managing Director, Peter Henry stated“We have established ourselves as an elite investment focused search firm across the Americas, Europe and the UK. Driven by existing client demand and the massive opportunity within the UAE for the investment community it was a natural and logical progression for us to open in Dubai.”“In relocating Dougie, Seo and Joe we are sending three exceptionally talented individuals to launch our UAE business. We are building our Dubai office for the long term and will continue to hire, both internally and externally, to make HW Andersons unique approach to executive search available to clients in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and more broadly” said Jordan Wilkie, Managing Director.“The UAE's financial industry has seen substantial growth and our presence in the region will enhance our client services across the Middle East and Eastern markets. With Joe, Seo, and I bringing diverse experience and market expertise, we are well-positioned to cover a wide range of markets. It's an exciting time to be in the UAE and we look forward to expanding our network across the region” said Director, Dougie McMillan.About HW AndersonHW Anderson operates today as an international Front Office Executive Search firm and a leader in its core markets: Physical and Financial Commodities, Equities, Quant Strategies, Macro, Credit, and Private Equity. With four offices spanning the globe, HW Anderson maintains the quality of a boutique search firm while offering the advantages of scale and bandwidth traditionally associated with larger organizations.The firm's multi-asset class search offering has deep roots in the commodities markets. With decades of shared experience in placing physical and financial energy and commodities traders, this area remains a crucial core focus for HW Anderson and its clients.

Peter Henry

HW Anderson

