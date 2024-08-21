The Good Life Abroad Announces Expansion Plans Across Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New program for seniors announces record setting bookings and plans for expansion across Europe.

- Maxine M.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Europe has long been a dream destination for many retirees, with its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture. However, the idea of moving abroad can be daunting, especially for seniors who may need additional support and a sense of community. That's where The Good Life Abroad comes in - a new travel service specifically designed for retirees looking to live abroad in iconic cities around Europe.This innovative service provides a comprehensive solution for seniors wanting to experience life in Europe's iconic cities while ensuring they receive necessary support and a sense of community.The Good Life Abroad distinguishes itself as the first company to offer specialized travel programs for seniors that combine European living with tailored support for retirees. Services include housing, transportation, and organized cultural activities, all designed to facilitate a smooth transition for seniors moving abroad.Currently, The Good Life Abroad operates in Paris, Florence, Lisbon, Palermo, and Barcelona. Since its inception, the company has seen a surge in interest, with high satisfaction rates reported by participants. The program's success reflects a significant demand for structured and supportive relocation options for retirees.Based on their record bookings and positive reviews for The Good Life Abroad from customers, on October 1st, the company will announce new destinations across Europe, expanding its service to additional cities. This expansion aims to meet the increasing interest in European relocation among seniors and to provide more diverse options across Europe for those considering a move abroad.Andrew Motiwalla, the company Founder says, "The Good Life Abroad is not just a travel service, but a way for retirees to truly immerse themselves in the culture and lifestyle of Europe. With the support of a dedicated staff and a community of fellow travelers, seniors can feel confident and comfortable in their decision to live abroad". He attributes the company's success to its commitment to providing a safe, social, high-quality experience for retirees looking to make their European dreams a reality. Motiwalla foresees strong continued growth to long-term demographic trends in North America.

