Parents Urged To Be Vigilant With Their Child's Asthma Management Routine As 'September Asthma Peak' Approaches

Back-To-School with Asthma: Digital Pack for Parents & Teachers Launched by Asthma Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the back-to-school season approaches, Asthma Canada is calling on parents to be extra vigilant with their child's asthma management routine ahead of the "September Asthma Peak." This period, typically occurring during the third week of September, is marked by the highest number of asthma-related hospitalizations among children.Asthma is the most common long-term respiratory disease among children in Canada, affecting approximately 900,000 children across the country. When well-controlled, children with asthma can participate fully in physical activities and remain symptom-free. However, uncontrolled asthma can lead to fatigue, increased absenteeism, and decreased academic performance. Each year, more than 20,000 hospitalizations for childhood asthma occur, with many taking place in the fall.To help parents protect their children during this critical time, Asthma Canada has developed the Back-To-School with Asthma: Checklist for Parents, offering actionable steps to reduce the risk of asthma-related hospitalizations:1.Schedule a checkup with your child's healthcare professional to ensure your child's asthma is controlled and to develop or update your child's written Asthma Action Plan.2.Ensure that your child takes their asthma controller medication throughout the year, even when symptom-free.3.Make sure that your child always has access to their reliever (rescue) inhaler, and they know how to use it properly (using a spacer where possible).4.Identify your child's asthma triggers and avoid them when possible.5.Speak to your child about their asthma.- Help them understand their asthma and asthma symptoms- Help them to understand their asthma triggers and how to avoid them- Teach them about their asthma medications including the importance of taking their controller medication as prescribed, carrying their reliever (rescue) inhaler with them at all times and the importance of good inhaler technique (using a spacer where possible)- Have them fill in Asthma Canada's Back-To-School with Asthma: Kid's Asthma Diary and use this to identify how well controlled their asthma is6.Speak to your child's school about their asthma.- Make them aware of your child's asthma, asthma symptoms and asthma triggers- Explain the importance of your child always carrying their reliever (rescue) inhaler with them (this may contradict their medication policy so you will need to be firm)- Ensure they know the steps to take during an asthma exacerbation or asthma attack- Give them a copy of your child's Asthma Action Plan- Present them with Asthma Canada's Back-To-School with Asthma: Guide for Teachers7.Treat allergies with antihistamines, nasal steroids, allergy shots or pills to help avoid an asthma attack. An EpiPen ® (or similar device) should always be available to your child if they may have severe life threatening anaphylactic allergic reactions. Speak with your doctor or allergist about the best allergy treatment options for your child.8.Teach your child correct hand-washing technique and the importance of hand washing to avoid catching the common cold (rhinovirus), flu (influenza virus) or RSV, which are the most common asthma triggers. (Use hand sanitizer where possible)9.If your child is sick, keep them home from school to prevent them from getting sicker and from spreading their illnesses to other class members.10 your child, and everyone in your home, has received all recommended vaccinations to prevent preventable respiratory illnesses spreading into your home and classroom."September can be a particularly stressful and worrisome time for both parents and children," said Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO of Asthma Canada. "At Asthma Canada, we believe that with proper asthma control, every child with asthma should have the opportunity to reach their full academic potential, participate in physical activities, and stay safe and healthy, not only in September but throughout the entire school year. To support this goal, we've developed the Back-To-School with Asthma: Digital Pack. This comprehensive pack is filled with the information, resources, and tools that parents and teachers can use to ensure children with asthma are well-protected and supported at school."Parents can download the FREE Back-To-School with Asthma: Digital Pack and access additional resources, including a webinar for parents and teachers. Asthma Canada's FREE Asthma & Allergy HelpLine is also available to provide further guidance and support. Call 1-866-787-4050 or email ... to speak with a Certified Respiratory Educator in English or French.Download the pack:Ryan's LawRyan's Law, named after Ryan Gibbons, who tragically lost his life due to an asthma attack while at school, mandates that Ontario schools allow children to carry their reliever inhalers and implement policies to reduce exposure to asthma triggers. The law also ensures that school staff are trained to recognize and manage asthma symptoms and that each student with asthma has a personalized plan on file.Back-To-School with Asthma: Webinar for Parents & TeachersOn August 29 at 11am EST, join Asthma Canada and Registered Respiratory Therapist and Certified Asthma Educator, Susan Balkovec, for an informative webinar designed to equip both parents and teachers with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the safety of children as they return to school.By attending our webinar, attendees will gain essential insights and strategies to keep your child or student safe during the return to school, including:.Avoiding asthma triggers in the classroom and at home.Talking to a child about their asthma.Communicating effectively with your school about asthma.Recognizing asthma symptoms and knowing what to do during an asthma attackSign Up for the Webinar:For more information, visit Asthma Canada.For media Queries:Pauric KeeganEmail: ...Phone: 1-866-787-4050

