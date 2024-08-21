NFL Legend Leonard Marshall Named National Ambassador For National PAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marshall to help champion National PAL's mission of youth empowerment and strengthening bonds with law enforcement

The National Association of Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. (National PAL) proudly announces NFL legend Leonard Marshall as its new national ambassador. In this role, Marshall will champion National PAL's mission to positively impact millions of youths across the United States through its more than 300 chapters.

"Leonard Marshall is a great advocate for our cause of engaging law enforcement and youth," said National PAL CEO Chris Hill. "He supported local police officers and PAL programs in Secaucus and Jersey City, New Jersey where he lived for many years after being drafted by the New York Giants.

He cares about kids and cops."

Leonard Marshall, a standout at Louisiana State University (LSU), was drafted in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Over his 12-season NFL career, Marshall was a key member of the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew," earning two Super Bowl rings in 1987 and 1991, twice being named All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1986. In September 2022, he was inducted into the New York Giants Ring of Honor, recognized for his outstanding contributions to the team and his work in raising awareness about brain disorders caused by repeated head injuries.

"I have always been a strong advocate for people in need, and I am honored to accept this role as an ambassador for such a prestigious and impactful organization as National PAL," said Marshall. "I want every kid in every part of our country to have the same opportunities I did – to be mentored, to be part of a team, and to learn how to lead. That's what National PAL does, and I am proud to be a part of it."

Marshall holds an MBA in finance from Seton Hall University, where he also served as a professor of finance and sports management. His extensive contributions include serving on the board of directors for LSU's Diversity Board, Carver Bank, Piketx, and the Concussion Legacy Foundation. He also serves as a strategic advisor to Signature Technology Holdings, Inc., as well as an outside advisor for Moldaver Lee Cohen Rockefeller Global Family Office, and is a dedicated mentor to an autistic child.

About National PAL

The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc (National PAL) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing youth with opportunities for growth and development through positive engagement with law enforcement. With over 300 chapters nationwide, National PAL serves millions of young people, fostering a safer and more supportive community through mentorship, leadership programs, and recreational activities. To learn more about National PAL's programs or how to get involved, visit:

national-pal.

