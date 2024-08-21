EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: Invitation To The Half Year 2024 Results Conference Call And Webcast
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Date: 21 August 2024
Release: After closing of Euronext
Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Half Year Results 2024 on Friday 30 August 2024 with a press release publication time of 7:30 CEST.
The Company will host an Audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (BST) / 11:00 AM (CEST), and we would be delighted if you could join.
To access the webcast simply click on the URL:
to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.
To access the audio call, please dial:
Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
US: +1 786 697 3501
France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66
Italy: +39 06 83360400
Tell the operator the password Eurocommercial
The call will also be audio webcast at:
An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company's website at shortly before the start of the call.
