Call For Entries Now Open For The 2025 Top Franchise Awards

All entries must be received by September 30, 2024 to qualify for the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards

- Eric Stites, CEO, Franchise Business ReviewPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the call for entries for the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards . Each year FBR recognizes the Top 200 Franchises based exclusively on feedback from current franchise owners. Details on how to enter are available at franchisee-satisfaction-awards/FBR's Franchisee Satisfaction Awards is North America's only awards program honoring franchise brands for excellence in franchisee satisfaction. Any franchise brand based in the U.S. or Canada with 10 or more open and operating franchisees is eligible to enter and is invited to participate in the awards at no cost.Winners are determined based on franchise owners' responses to 33 standard benchmark questions on satisfaction surveys conducted by Franchise Business Review. Other criteria for the award rankings include: survey participation rate, size of the franchise system, up-to-date FDD information, and age of the survey data.The deadline to enter is September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced on January 1, 2025 and will be honored at the annual IFA Convention in Las Vegas, NV, February 10-13, 2025.“There are thousands of franchise companies operating in North America, but many of them do not offer a solid investment opportunity. The companies we recognize each year are the franchise brands in the marketplace today that have the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review.“Receiving a Franchisee Satisfaction Award demonstrates to potential franchise buyers, customers, corporate staff, and most importantly, your franchisees, that you care about their success.”Since 2006, Franchise Business Review has been recognizing excellence in franchising with the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. These prestigious awards are considered the gold standard in franchisee satisfaction. Each year, Franchise Business Review surveys more than 350,000 franchise owners across North America to determine their levels of satisfaction with their franchise brand. We compile a list of the top franchises based on our Franchisee Satisfaction Index and publish the list of the top 200 franchise opportunities based exclusively on owner satisfaction. Only franchises that survey with us and have high enough franchisee satisfaction are named a Top Franchise and receive a Franchisee Satisfaction Award.There are no fees to enter. Participation in Franchise Business Review's awards research is free and completely confidential. Additional details are available at franchisee-satisfaction-awards/ . You can also download an Official Awards Entry Kit atAward winners reflect a diverse group of large and small franchise companies spanning all industries. Best in category winners for 2024 are:- Our Town America – Advertising & Sales- Christian Brothers Automotive – Automotive- FASTSIGNS – Business Services- Soccer Shots – Child Services- Aire Master of America – Cleaning & Maintenance- The Learning Experience – Education- Estrella Insurance – Financial & Tax- Fit4Mom – Fitness- Kona Ice – Food & Beverage- 100% Chiropractic – Health & Personal Services- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen – Home Services- Dogtopia – Pet Services- NextHome – Real Estate- Kampgrounds of America – Recreation- Rhea Lana's – Retail- Visiting Angels– Senior Care- Fibrenew – Services- Wireless Zone – Technology- Cruise Planners – Travel ServicesThe complete list of the 2024 Top Franchise award winners is available at:About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR's franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.

