Jolt To JJP In Haryana As Its Legislator Joins Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) In a jolt to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) ahead of the Assembly in Haryana, its Shahbad legislator Ramkaran Kala joined the along with supporters leaders here.

Kala took the membership of Congress under the leadership of former Chief and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda and state party President Choudhary Udaibhan.

Also, Kuldeep Kakran, who was the BJP candidate from Kharkhoda in the 2014 and Jai Singh Bishnoi, former Information Commissioner also left the BJP and joined the Congress.

MP Deepender Singh Hooda was also present during the joining of these leaders.

Bhupinder Hooda and Udaibhan welcomed all the leaders and workers who joined the party and said they took the right decision at the right time.

“This decision will pay off in the upcoming elections and will prove helpful forming the Congress government. It is clear from the continuous joining and the public support being received for the party's programs that there is a wave of Congress in Haryana. This time it is certain that the Congress will form the government in Haryana,” Hooda said.

Udaibhan said within the last two years, 45 MLAs and former MLAs from parties like the BJP and the JJP have joined the Congress.

“The party's family is continuously expanding and the political ground of the BJP-JJP has completely slipped. Now the public is eagerly awaiting October 1 so that the Congress government can be formed with a huge majority by defeating the BJP,” he said.

Along with Ramkaran Kala and Kuldeep Kakran, several other leaders also joined the Congress. They included Vijay Yadav, Vice President, Aam Aadmi Party; Gurugram, Veena Chaudhary, Chairman; Nari Welfare Society, Tarsem Singh, Chairman of the Block Committee of Shahbad; Labh Singh, Vice President of the Block Committee.

Others who joined the Congress included Nachhatar Singh Nain, Satish Kumar Malikpur, Harbaksh Singh and Rajesh Teora, all JJP leaders.