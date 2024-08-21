INCREDIWEAR ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TEAM RUBICON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OVER 180,000 HUMANITARIAN VOLUNTEERS TO BE SUPPORTED BY INCREDIWEAR'S ANTI-INFLAMMATORY

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incrediwear , the leading wearable therapy technology, is partnering with Team Rubicon , a veteran-led humanitarian organization dedicated to serving global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. This partnership will raise awareness about the critical work performed by Team Rubicon's volunteers in disaster-stricken areas and allow Incrediwear customers to show their support. Team Rubicon's 180,000+ volunteers are truly everyday heroes who perform heavy labor that can strain their joints and muscles, and this partnership will provide this dedicated workforce with Incrediwear products that can prevent injuries and accelerate recovery.

“Incrediwear sought out Team Rubicon as a partner due to their demonstrated impact and unwavering commitment to serving communities in need,” said Jackson Corley, Founder and CEO of Incrediwear.“Through this partnership, both organizations will join forces to elevate the standard of care for disaster response volunteers and contribute to positive outcomes in disaster-affected areas worldwide."

“Our volunteers work hard in the field assisting communities in need, clearing debris, cutting trees with chainsaws, and mucking out homes after floods,” said Nick Mrzlak, Director of Operations Support for Team Rubicon.“This partnership will allow our volunteers to reduce injury and speed recovery, enabling us to assist more survivors. The hurricane season is predicted to be busy, and our volunteers are ready to assist.”

A purchase round-up campaign launching this month will see all proceeds go towards Team Rubicon's disaster initiatives. Incrediwear and Team Rubicon will also collaborate on various philanthropic initiatives throughout their partnership to further support not only the disaster relief efforts but also the well-being of Team Rubicon's volunteers during intense labor efforts.

Team Rubicon volunteers service vulnerable communities around the globe. Their domestic operations help with removing mud, muck, and silt from houses, clearing roadways and debris, and rebuilding homes damaged by natural disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes. Internationally, Team Rubicon also provides medical assistance, water, sanitization, hygiene support, and hands-on training for local healthcare providers to help with preparation for potential future disasters.

"As an active-duty military member myself, I love being an athlete for Incrediwear, which supports organizations like Team Rubicon," said US Marine Captain and 2026 Olympic Team USA Women's Bobsled contender Riley Tejcek . "Supporting our veterans allows this team to go out and support world missions. Incrediwear is the perfect recovery tool to keep our veterans in the fight as they are out impacting the world's humanitarian efforts."

ABOUT INCREDIWEAR:

Incrediwear's innovative technology empowers the wearer by alleviating pain, reducing swelling, and improving functional outcomes in surgery, sports, and everyday activities. Semiconductors embedded in the patented fabric release therapeutic negative ions and biologically active infrared waves when exposed to body heat which increases circulation at rest to reduce pain and promote healing. Unlike copper or compression, Incrediwear is scientifically proven and research-focused, delivering effective results to empower every individual to live their best life. For more information about Incrediwear, please visit and follow them on social media platforms @Incrediwear.

ABOUT TEAM RUBICON:

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 180,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,200 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services- from mitigation to immediate response; long term recovery services - maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and international services- providing emergent and surge medical services, WASH and disaster risk reduction. The organization is featured in the Roku original series titled Team Rubicon, which highlights the work of Greyshirt volunteers assisting communities across the country. Visit for more information.

