BCMA-Targeted Therapies Market To Witness Upsurge In Growth During The Study Period (2020-2034) Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DelveInsight's BCMA-Targeted Therapies Market Insights

report includes a comprehensive understanding of current practices, emerging BCMA-targeted therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted BCMA-targeted therapies

market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the BCMA-Targeted Therapies Market Report



As per DelveInsight's analysis, the current market size of BCMA-targeted therapies

is anticipated to grow significantly in the 7MM by 2034.

Leading BCMA-targeted therapy

companies such as Poseida Therapeutics, Roche, CARsgen Therapeutics, Novartis, and others are developing novel BCMA-targeted therapies that can be available in the BCMA-targeted therapies market in the coming years.

Some of the key BCMA-targeted therapies

include Zevor-cel/zevorcabtagene autoleucel (CT053), P-BCMA-ALLO1 , and others.



In February 2024, AstraZeneca finalized its acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologie for around USD 1.2 billion, enhancing its portfolio with GC012F, a pioneering FasTCAR-enabled BCMA therapy with potential applications in multiple myeloma, other blood cancers, and autoimmune conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

In March 2024, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to P-BCMA-ALLO1, a novel BCMA-targeted allogeneic, T stem cell memory (TSCM)-rich chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

As of April 2024, CARVYKTI is the first and only BCMA-targeted treatment approved by the FDA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy. Approval is based on results from the Phase III CARTITUDE-4 study, in which treatment with CARVYKTI in 1-3 prior lines of therapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 59 % compared to standard therapies. In April 2024, BMS announced that the FDA has approved ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after two or more prior lines of therapy including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. ABECMA is a CAR T cell therapy that recognizes and binds to B-cell maturation antigen on the surface of multiple myeloma cells leading to CAR T cell proliferation, cytokine secretion, and subsequent cytolytic killing of BCMA-expressing cells.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the BCMA-targeted therapies

market share @ BCMA-Targeted Therapies Market Report

BCMA-Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics

The BCMA-targeted therapies market has witnessed significant growth and interest, primarily driven by their promising potential in treating multiple myeloma. The advent of BCMA-targeted therapies has revolutionized the multiple myeloma treatment landscape , offering new hope for patients, particularly those with relapsed or refractory disease.

One of the key drivers of the BCMA-targeted therapies market is the increasing prevalence of multiple myeloma . As the global population ages, the incidence of this hematologic malignancy is expected to rise, thereby augmenting the demand for novel and effective treatments. Additionally, the limitations of existing therapies , including issues related to drug resistance and adverse side effects, have fueled the pursuit of more targeted and specific therapeutic options, such as BCMA-targeted therapies. These therapies include monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and CAR T-cell therapies , each offering distinct mechanisms of action and therapeutic benefits.

The market dynamics are also influenced by the robust pipeline of BCMA-targeted therapies currently in various stages of clinical development. Several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively engaged in research and development activities to bring innovative BCMA-targeted therapies to market. Regulatory agencies, recognizing the unmet medical need in multiple myeloma, have granted various designations such as Orphan Drug, Breakthrough Therapy, and Fast Track to expedite the development and review processes for these therapies. The competitive landscape is characterized by s trategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions aimed at enhancing product portfolios and expanding market reach.

However, the market is not without its challenges. High costs associated with the development and production of advanced therapies like CAR T-cell treatments pose significant economic burdens. Additionally, ensuring equitable access to these therapies remains a critical issue, as not all patients may have the financial means or healthcare coverage to afford them. Moreover, the complexity of manufacturing and administering such personalized therapies requires specialized infrastructure and expertise, further complicating widespread adoption.

Looking ahead, the BCMA-targeted therapies market is poised for continued growth, driven by ongoing advancements in biotechnology and a deeper understanding of the molecular underpinnings of multiple myeloma. Emerging data from clinical trials, coupled with real-world evidence, will likely provide further insights into the long-term efficacy and safety profiles of these therapies. As the market evolves, stakeholders, including healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry players, will need to collaborate to address the challenges and ensure that these promising therapies reach all patients in need.

BCMA-Targeted Therapies Treatment Market



The first drug approved as a BCMA-targeted therapy for treating multiple myeloma was BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) , developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) . The FDA granted it accelerated approval in August 2020 for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had undergone at least four prior therapies, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent. However, it was withdrawn from the US market in 2023 after failing a late-stage study intended to demonstrate its superiority over existing treatments.

In April 2024, BMS announced that the FDA approved ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel) for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after two or more prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. ABECMA is a CAR T cell therapy targeting B-cell maturation antigen on multiple myeloma cells, leading to CAR T cell proliferation, cytokine secretion, and the subsequent killing of BCMA-expressing cells. This product was developed and commercialized in the US through a partnership between BMS and 2seventy Bio , and it was initially approved by the FDA in March 2021 for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior therapies.

Currently, various BCMA-targeted therapies, including TECVAYLI (Janssen) , CARVYKTI (Janssen) , ELREXFIO (Pfizer) , ABECMA (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Bluebird Bio), and others, are approved by the FDA.

Learn more about the FDA-approved BCMA-targeted therapies @ BCMA-Targeted Therapies Drugs

Key Emerging BCMA-Targeted Therapies and Companies

Several key players, including Poseida Therapeutics, Roche, CARsgen Therapeutics, and others, are involved in developing drugs for BCMA-targeted therapies for indications such as multiple myeloma, and others.

Zevor-cel (CT053)

is a fully human, autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for treating multiple myeloma. In 2019, Zevor-cel was granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) and orphan drug designations by the FDA. Additionally, it received priority medicine (PRIME) and orphan medicinal product designations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In 2020, the NMPA awarded Zevor-cel breakthrough therapy designation.

P-BCMA-ALLO1 is being developed to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It features an enhanced VH-based binder targeting BCMA. Developed in collaboration with Roche, it has demonstrated promising early signs of safety and efficacy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the BCMA-targeted therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the BCMA-targeted therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about BCMA-targeted therapies clinical trials, visit @ BCMA-Targeted Therapies Treatment Drugs



BCMA-Targeted Therapies Overview

B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies have emerged as a groundbreaking approach in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. BCMA is a protein highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, making it an ideal target for therapeutic intervention. One of the most promising BCMA-targeted therapies is the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. This approach involves collecting a patient's T cells, genetically modifying them to express a receptor specific for BCMA, and then reinfusing them into the patient. These engineered T cells can then specifically recognize and kill BCMA-expressing myeloma cells, leading to significant clinical responses even in patients with advanced disease.

In addition to CAR T-cell therapy, other BCMA-targeted strategies include antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs). ADCs are monoclonal antibodies linked to cytotoxic drugs that selectively deliver chemotherapy to BCMA-expressing cells, thereby minimizing damage to normal tissues. BiTEs, on the other hand, are designed to simultaneously bind to BCMA on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells, bringing the immune cells into close proximity with the cancer cells to facilitate their destruction. Clinical trials of these therapies have shown promising results, with many patients experiencing deep and durable responses. As research continues, BCMA-targeted therapies hold the potential to transform the treatment landscape for multiple myeloma, offering hope for improved outcomes and prolonged survival for patients.