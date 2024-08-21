Aim Medical Robotics Announces Co-Founder Dr. Julie Pilitsis Elected As President Of The American Society For Stereotactic And Functional Neurosurgery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - New role underscores Dr. Pilitsis's leadership in advancing neurosurgical techniques and precision-guided robotics -

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiM Medical Robotics Inc. (AiM), a leading developer of MRI-compatible intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, today announced that Julie G. Pilitsis, MD, PhD, MBA, co-founder of AiM Medical Robotics and Chair of AiM's Medical Advisory Board, has been elected as the President of the American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery (ASSFN) . Dr. Pilitsis's appointment to this prestigious position reflects her extensive contributions to the field of neurosurgery and her commitment to advancing surgical precision and patient outcomes through innovative technology.

Dr. Pilitsis, who serves as a Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson and Physician Executive for Functional Neurosurgery for Banner Health System, has been an active member of ASSFN since 2008 and has played a critical role in shaping the society's direction through her leadership on various committees, including the mentorship committee for fellows and residents. Her new role as President of ASSFN further solidifies her influence in the field of neurosurgery.

“As a neurosurgeon who has focused my entire career on advancing the care we give patients, I am excited about my work as co-inventor and co-founder with Dr. Gregory Fischer to develop and make MRI precision-guided robotics a reality as we look to enter our first study in patients at Brigham and Women's Hospital this fall,” said Dr. Pilitsis.

"Julie's work and involvement with AiM has effectively incorporated surgical planning with procedure into the system design that is workflow-friendly to the surgeon as a head frame robot that will result in increased precision capability as well as drastically decrease procedure time,” said Gregory Fischer, PhD, co-founder and CEO of AiM Medical Robotics.“These are much-needed aspects within the profession of neurosurgery today."

AiM Medical Robotics is bringing to market a compact, portable, MRI-compatible surgical robot that facilitates intelligent intraoperative surgical planning and guidance through real-time soft tissue imaging. This innovative technology is crucial for tackling the issue of brain shift, which often leads to inconsistent and suboptimal outcomes in many procedures, as the target moves relative to the skull during surgery. By integrating MRI-guided robotics into routine procedures, AiM aims to enhance hospital throughput, procedural consistency, and patient outcomes.

“Dr. Pilitsis's election as President of ASSFN is a testament to her leadership and expertise in the field of neurosurgery,” said Gregory Fischer, PhD.“It has been a pleasure working with Julie for over 15 years in refining practical approaches to leveraging real-time MR imaging and robotics to optimize this platform into an effective device that surgeons will want to incorporate into their practice. Her work with AiM since its origins exemplifies the future of neurosurgery, where technology and innovation converge to improve patient outcomes. We are proud to have her as a co-inventor and leader in our mission to revolutionize neurosurgical care.”

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held medical device company based in Worcester, MA, focused on developing advanced, MRI-compatible robotics for neurosurgery. Our compact, portable surgical robots facilitate intelligent intraoperative planning and real-time soft tissue imaging with a $4.3B market addressing challenges related to the efficient, accurate, and safe intracranial placement of neuromodulation, ablation, and drug delivery devices. Follow AiM at and on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Gregory Fischer, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

AiM Medical Robotics, Inc.

LinkedIn:

(617) 203-5560

...

Investors:

Investor Relations

...

Attachments



AiM Medical Robotics AiM Medical Robotics