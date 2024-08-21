Tech Startup, Stiint-It, Powers Legal Recruitment Platform And Re-Engineers Talent Discovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stacey-Lee Bolon (CEO of STiiNT-iT) and Rob Green (MD of Umbiie)

STiiNT-iT's cutting-edge tech powers Umbiie, creating a global "skills-matching" that's transforming recruitment for employers and professionals.

- STiiNT-iTCAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant stride, STiiNT-iT , a pioneer in automated recruitment solutions, is excited to announce its role behind the technology powering 'Umbiie ', a skills-matching platform specifically designed for the legal sector. Through STiiNT-iTs' state-of-the-art, fully automated, white-label technology, Umbiie delivers precise and efficient matches, empowering employers to connect with legal professionals, globally.About Umbiie:Umbiie utilizes STiiNT-iT's advanced matching algorithms and scalable infrastructure to create a seamless experience for legal professionals and employers. The platform simplifies the process of connecting with the right legal talent, whether for case collaboration, short-term assignments, or permanent positions. By harnessing STiiNT-iT's technology, Umbiie ensures precise, secure, and efficient matches tailored to the specific needs of legal professionals and their employers.Rob Green, The CEO of The GRM Group; and MD of Umbiie, said“STiiNT-iT blew my socks off. With over 20 years in recruitment, I have seen every type of job board and new hiring product promising the world - each iteration was simply a new look for the same tired concept. STiiNT-iT has shown me what the future of recruitment looks like.”The Power of STiiNT-iTs' White-Label Technology:Umbiie is a prime example of STiiNT-iTs' white-label platform capabilities. A white-label product is a solution that is developed by one company but can be rebranded and marketed by another. This allows businesses to offer high-quality, ready-made solutions under their own brand without the time and expense of developing the technology themselves. Essentially, it enables companies to focus on their core strengths while leveraging proven, advanced technology.Highlights of STiiNT-iTs' Technology:1. Verified Global Listings: All candidates are KYC verified and made searchable to employers globally.2. Automated Advanced Matching System: The system ensure that professionals are matched with opportunities that best fit their skills, experience, and career goals.3. Bias-Free Matching: STiiNT-iTs' algorithm focuses solely on skills and experience, eradicating unconscious bias around age, race or gender, in hiring.4. Anonymous Profiles: Candidate details remain confidential until candidates opt into sharing their details for specific opportunities.Why Now?The global talent shortage is at a 16-year high, with a projected 85 million worker shortfall by 2030. This could result in an $8.5 trillion revenue loss, equating to $1 million in unrealized revenue per unfilled position, indicating a shift in power from employers to employees. This underscores the need for employers to be able to actively search for skilled talent, rather than relying on talent applying for roles via job boards.“Verified data is the backbone of our platform," said Lino Brogneri, Founder & CIO of STiiNT-iT. "With so much untrustworthy information across the internet, the accuracy and authenticity of information is paramount. We have developed a robust system that delivers verified and tamper-proof information, and we will continue to obsess over this functionality as we grow and scale our tech. This commitment to data integrity sets us apart and is crucial for maintaining the high standards required in the talent sourcing process."Stacey-Lee Bolon, Co-Founder & CEO, adds, "In today's competitive job market, the power dynamic is shifting toward employees, and employers must adapt by actively seeking out skilled talent rather than waiting for candidates to come to them. STiiNT-iT empowers employers to connect with top-tier professionals, globally, by providing richer, more detailed information than traditional job boards. With our technology, professionals own their data and decide when to share it, enabling authentic and secure connections that transform the way talent is sourced and hired.

Stacey-Lee Bolon

STiiNT-iT

+27 83 378 6265

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Own a STiiNT-iT white-label to power your professional community.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.