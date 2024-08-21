Papa Johns Chooses Loadmill As AI-Driven Software Testing Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadmill is pleased to announce its partnership with Papa Johns International, Inc. ("Papa Johns"), the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for Papa Johns as they continue to elevate their software testing capabilities.

Transforming Software Testing with AI

Leveraging Loadmill's advanced AI technology, Papa Johns will further improve its testing approach. Beyond automating repetitive tasks, Loadmill empowers the team to construct a robust, interconnected testing framework encompassing their entire ecosystem. By expansively testing digital ordering platforms, store technologies, dispatch applications, and related systems, Loadmill will help ensure a flawless customer experience, accelerate development, and drive innovation, ultimately enabling faster delivery of new features.

Accelerating Innovation with AI-Driven Software Testing

"Partnering with Loadmill is a pivotal step in Papa Johns journey to deliver a better experience for our customers," says Joshua Sullivan, Senior Director of Digital Engineering at Papa Johns. "Loadmill's AI-powered API testing will significantly accelerate our ability to delight customers with innovative features and products while maintaining the highest quality standards."

Enhancing Customer Satisfaction

"At Loadmill, we're dedicated to delivering seamless digital experiences, and we're honored to embark on this journey with Papa Johns," says Ido Cohen, CEO of Loadmill. "Our team is eager to help Papa Johns continue its legacy as a digital pioneer as the company evolves its software testing and reaches even higher levels of customer satisfaction."

The ultimate goal of this partnership is to enhance the customer experience. By integrating Loadmill's AI-driven API testing platform, Papa Johns can ensure that their digital platforms are always running smoothly and efficiently. This means that updates can be deployed faster, creating a superior user experience for Papa Johns customers.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's

International, Inc.

(NASDAQ: PZZA ) ("Papa Johns") opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.®

Papa Johns

believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior-quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen.

Papa Johns

tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day, and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu.

Papa Johns

is co-headquartered in

Atlanta, Ga.

and

Louisville, Ky., and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,900 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit

or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About

Loadmill

Founded by Ido Cohen, Yigal Dviri, and Shachar Landshut in 2018. Loadmill is an AI-native test automation platform that streamlines the entire software testing lifecycle. Designed for cross-platform environments, Loadmill excels in end-to-end testing with a focus on the API layer. By seamlessly integrating with all Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) tools and workflows, Loadmill empowers teams to achieve unparalleled efficiency and reliability in software development.

