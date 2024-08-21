(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed Spire Global, (“Spire Global” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SPIR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; and (3) as a result, Spire Global overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts.



If you bought shares of Spire Global between March 6, 2024 and August 14, 2024 , and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 21, 2024.

