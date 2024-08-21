Quantum Dots Market To Hit $19.98 Billion, Globally, By 2031 Growing At 18.60% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Quantum Dots is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.05 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.60% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Altairnano, Apple , Dow , Intelligent Materials Private Limited , LG Display Co., Life Technologies, MicroVision , Nanoco Group plc, Nanosys Inc., NNCrystal , Ocean NanoTech LLC, OSRAM GmbH , QD Laser, Quantum Materials Corp., Display Co. Ltd. , Sigma-Aldrich Co. , Sony Corporation , Techinstro , and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Burlingame, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global Quantum Dots Market estimated to reach US$ 19.98 Billion by the end of 2031 from US$ 6.05 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.60% during the forecast period. Growing demand for quantum dot displays and increasing application of quantum dots in biomedical imaging. Quantum dots displays offer superior picture quality compared to LED displays due to their ability to produce brighter and more vibrant colors. They also consume less power. Growing sales of smart devices and televisions are driving the demand for quantum dot displays.

The growth of the global quantum dots market is attributed to increasing adoption of quantum dots in the display industry. Quantum dots offer better quality displays with high resolution and power efficiency. They provide wider color gamut and lower energy consumption compared to traditional LCD displays. rising demand for energy-efficient displays from consumer electronics and TV manufacturers is fueling the adoption of quantum dot displays. Furthermore, increasing focus on development of advanced healthcare devices is also driving the market growth. Quantum dots are used in developing bio-imaging, bio-sensing, photodynamic therapy and other medical devices owing to their excellent optical and electronic properties. Quantum Dots Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $6.05 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $19.98 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.60% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . A Promising Future in Medical Imaging

. Driving Innovation in Display Technologies Restraints & Challenges . Difficulty in Manufacturing Large Quantities of Quantum Dots

. Preserving Quantum Dot Properties During Processing

Market Trends :

Increasing investments in quantum dots-based lighting systems is a key trend gains traction. Quantum dots based LED lights offer high luminescence, energy efficiency and durability compared to traditional lighting solutions. They can produce pure red, green and blue lights which allow to create natural white light with better color rendering. Growing demand for energy-efficient and longer lasting lights from commercial and residential sectors is propelling the development of quantum dots integrated lighting systems. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements to enhance the properties of quantum dots is another major trend. Key players are focusing on developing quantum dots with enhanced brightness, stability and nanocrystal size uniformity which will drive their demand in various applications including displays, lighting and biomedicine.

Calcium selenide quantum dots are anticipated to provide significant opportunities in the quantum dots market owing to their ability to emit light across the visible spectrum when excited by UV light. They are highly photostable and do not photobleach under continuous illumination. Additionally, calcium selenide quantum dots demonstrate good fluorescence quantum yields and tunable emission properties making them ideal for various biological applications including bioimaging and cellular labeling.

The biosensors segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the quantum dots market during the forecast period. Quantum dots based biosensors offer advantages such as high sensitivity, short analysis time and multiplexing capabilities. They are being widely used for the detection of DNA, proteins and other biomolecules. Growing research in the area of quantum dot immunoassays and quantum dot-based glucose monitoring is fueling the demand for quantum dots in biosensors.

Key Market Takeaways:

The quantum dots market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18.60% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to increasing investments in quantum technology research.

On the basis of type, calcium selenide quantum dots segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their excellent photostability and tunable light emission properties.

On the basis of application, biosensors segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to wide application in immunoassays, DNA detection and glucose monitoring.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to presence of leading quantum dot manufacturers and growing funding for quantum technology development in the region.

Key players operating in the quantum dots market include Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group plc., NNCrystal US Corporation, Ocean NanoTech LLC, QD Laser, Qlight Nanotech, Quantum Materials Corp and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Overall, increasing strategic partnerships between quantum dot manufacturers and end use industries are expected to intensify competition in the market over the coming years.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Premstaetten and ams-OSRAM introduced upgraded blue and green lasers using an advanced diode emitter chip.

In April 2023, Samsung Display and Ferrari signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a display solution for future Ferrari models.

Market Segmentation :

By Type:



Cadmium Selenide Quantum Dots (CdSe/ZnS)

Carbon Quantum Dots (CQD)

Graphene Quantum Dots (GQD)

Indium Phosphide Quantum Dots (InP/ZnS QD)

Lead Sulfide Quantum Dots (PbS QD)

Perovskite Quantum Dots Zinc Selenide Quantum Dots (ZnSe/ZnS QD)



By Application:



Biosensors

Gene and Drug Delivery

Bioimaging

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Photodetectors

Solar Cells

Photocatalyst Others

By Region:

North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



