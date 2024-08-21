Sound Agriculture Launches New Solutions To Optimize Nutrient Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Offerings built to help growers manage risk as they improve soil and strengthen their nutrient mix

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Agriculture, a leading company dedicated to advancing and soil health, has announced new solutions for the 2025 growing season. Grower incentives for synthetic fertilizer replacement and a new beneficial fungi product that enhances nutrient and water uptake will help growers optimize their nutrients and boost crop yields. Combining these solutions with Sound's existing cash-back product guarantees and 0% financing options makes for a compelling and no-risk nutrient efficiency package.

SOURCE® was used alongside a 40 lb reduction in nitrogen. The fields where SOURCE was applied showed double the root hairs and root mass, and crops were a full growth stage ahead of the control.

SOURCE was applied on corn alongside a 25 lb reduction in phosphorus. Greener, healthier, and more robust leaves are evident compared to the control on the right.

Using SOURCE® + BLUEPRINTTM resulted in a substantial increase in root mass and stalk diameter.

Sound Agriculture launches synthetic fertilizer replacement incentive & BLUEPRINTTM to increase nutrient & water uptake.

Post this

"We are dedicated to discovering new methods to help growers maintain productive agricultural systems in ways that are more profitable and better for the land," said Adam Litle, CEO, Sound Agriculture. "This includes the launch of a new product, BLUEPRINT, that synergizes perfectly with our flagship product, SOURCE. By pairing these products with financial incentives that reward growers for adopting practices that are better for the planet, growers can save money while eliminating risk."

Sound Agriculture's Efficient Acre Solution

The Efficient Acre Solution was developed for growers interested in reducing fertilizer while tapping into new sources of income. By using SOURCE® to replace 25 lbs of nitrogen and/or phosphorus, growers can participate in the Efficient Acre Incentive. This program incentivizes farmers to reduce their reliance on synthetic fertilizers, while helping them manage the associated risks. The program includes:



Financial Incentives : Corn growers can earn up to $10 per acre for replacing synthetic nutrients with SOURCE, available on up to 350,000 acres in 2024-25.

Guaranteed Yield Protection : If yield is not maintained, Sound Agriculture will reimburse growers up to $100 per acre. Risk-Free Adoption : This program eliminates the financial risk of replacing synthetic fertilizer with SOURCE, encouraging growers to improve soil health and nutrient efficiency.

Sound Agriculture's Maximum Acre Solution

Growers who are already efficient with fertilizer applications and are looking to maximize their yield potential can tap the Maximum Acre solution. Using SOURCE plus BLUEPRINTTM offers a powerful combination that enhances nutrient and water uptake. Unlike most biologicals, BLUEPRINT provides the highest quality arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF), expanding the crop's reach beyond the roots. When used together, SOURCE leads to more available nutrients while BLUEPRINT acts like a superhighway for nutrients and water to get to the plants.



Enhance Nutrient Access : SOURCE activates more than 200 species of beneficial microbes and fungi that create available nitrogen and phosphorus. BLUEPRINT is activated by SOURCE, enabling crops to access more nitrogen, phosphorus, micronutrients, and water.

Improve Plant Health : Enhanced nutrient access throughout the season ensures plants can survive and thrive in high stress environments. Release Tied Up Phosphorus:

By activating P-solubilizing microbes, SOURCE unlocks the vast reserves of tied-up phosphorus that exist in most soils. BLUEPRINT enhances the reach and delivery of phosphorus back to the crop.

"The 2024 season taught us valuable lessons about managing nutrient efficiency amid extreme weather conditions," said Paul Beck, CRO, Sound Agriculture. "Our new solutions are designed to help growers achieve better yields while protecting the environment and their bottom line."

While it's well understood that fertilizer is essential for healthy productive crops, what's often less known is how much actually gets utilized by crops. The latest data shows that up to 50% of applied nitrogen and 85% of applied phosphorus is wasted due to weather loss, nutrient tie-up and degraded soils. SOURCE and BLUEPRINT allow growers to utilize nutrients that are in the soil, leading to less waste and a healthier environment.

Growers interested in learning more about how Sound Agriculture can help optimize their nutrient management programs are encouraged to visit Sound or contact their local Sound dealer.

About Sound Agriculture

Sound Agriculture develops nature-based solutions for sustainable crop production. The company is dedicated to advancing agriculture through innovative products and programs that enhance nutrient efficiency and promote soil health, helping growers achieve more productivity using sustainable farming practices.

SOURCE Sound Agriculture