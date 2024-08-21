HR Acuity Recognized On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America For The Third Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HR Acuity , the enterprise leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, announced today its recognition by the 5000 list

for a third consecutive year. The company achieved 234% three-year growth, ranking it No. 2,229 overall.

This recognition underscores HR Acuity's dynamic growth and leadership.

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Regarded as America's entrepreneurial benchmark, the list ranks companies based on three years of annual revenue growth. Notable organizations that once appeared on the list include Facebook, Chobani, Microsoft and Patagonia, emphasizing the list's role in identifying emerging leaders.

"At a time when the workplace is rapidly evolving and organizations are facing continued uncertainty, the value of employee relations has never been more critical. Our consistent growth over the last three years demonstrates that more companies are realizing the direct impact of investing in employee relations on their business objectives," said Deb Muller, CEO of HR Acuity.

Recently, HR Acuity has successfully launched its next generation platform including AI companion olivERTM, strengthened its leadership team with key executive appointments, expanded to more than 150 global team members, received more than 50 awards from G2, and earned 2024 Great Place To Work CertificationTM for the fifth year in a row.

For detailed insights into the complete results of the 43rd edition of the Inc. 5000, including comprehensive company profiles and an interactive database that allows sorting by industry, location and other parameters, please visit inc/inc5000/2024 .

